Did the referee get it right? Vote for Flamengo vs Athletico’s controversial moves | Brazil’s Cup

The refereeing in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil generated a lot of controversy in the goalless draw between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, on Wednesday, at Maracanã. Both sides left angry with Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and with the performance of VAR. One of the moves was the expulsion of defender David Luiz, reported in the summary in this way by the judge: “for making a slap movement in the air with an open palm, in my direction, uttering the following words: “vai tama no c. .!”

+ Dorival regrets missed chances and says that spot is open
+ Felipão counters complaint and cites Arrascaeta’s bid: “Choradeira”

Vote for Flamengo vs Athletico’s controversial bids — Photo: Infoesporte

O ge gathered the moves that generated the most discussion and wants to know your opinion: was the referee right or wrong?

  • Fernandinho vs Filipe Luís: the referee’s decision was not to send off

In this bid, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira did not mark the foul.

Flamengo vs Athletico: Was the referee wrong to not expel Fernandinho?

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Fernandinho elbows Filipe Luis

  • Gabigol hits Fernandinho: referee decision was not to send off

Flamengo vs Athletico: Was the referee wrong to not send off Gabigol?

Central do Apito: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Gabigol kicks Fernandinho

  • Fernandinho x Léo Pereira inside the area: the referee’s decision was not to take the penalty

Flamengo vs Athletico: Did the referee make a mistake by not scoring a penalty on Léo Pereira?

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Flamengo players ask for a penalty from Thiago Heleno on Léo Pereira

  • Arrascaeta x Erick: referee decided not to expel the player from Flamengo

Flamengo vs Athletico: Did the referee make a mistake by not sending off Arrascaeta?

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes move in which Arrascaeta hits Erick from behind

  • David Luiz sending off: referee’s decision was to show red after cursing

Flamengo vs Athletico: Was the referee right to send off David Luiz?

Central do Apito: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which David Luiz is sent off

Best moments: Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

