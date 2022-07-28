Digio, Ambev and other companies gather hundreds of job and internship vacancies; salaries can exceed BRL 20,000

Currently, those who work in the area of ​​technology stand out, especially to find job openings and internships. As the sector has expanded every day, companies in the area have sought qualified professionals.

Companies like Ambev and Digio are offering around 500 job openings, along with other companies. So, check out some opportunities below and don’t miss this chance!

Job vacancies and internship at Ambev

At first, several companies linked to Ambev are offering job openings. For example, Ambev Tech offers about 60 vacancies for engineers, designers, in addition to the areas of development and data. In addition, there are opportunities for software architects, test analysts, and others. To apply, the candidate must register on the Gupy platform (https://ambev.gupy.io/).

Opportunities in related companies

Offering around 41 job openings, Z-Tech (https://jobs.kenoby.com/ztechbrasil), one of Ambev’s branches, is looking for workers in a remote and hybrid system. It is also possible to work for Get In startups (https://jobs.kenoby.com/getin), Mercafacil (https://mercafacil.com/vagas/), BEES Bank and Lemon Energia (https://jobs.kenoby.com/lemonenergia). Vacancies range from programming to data security, with interested applicants simply registering directly on the companies’ website.

In addition to them, other companies that work with Ambev and are offering vacancies are BEES (with 40 vacancies) and Zé Delivery (with 119 vacancies). In the case of BEES (https://jobs.kenoby.com/beesbank), we are looking for professionals in the fields of engineering, design, UX and data. For more information, just visit the company’s official website. Then the delivery app Zé Delivery (https://jobs.kenoby.com/zedelivery) seeks engineering, design, data, and product professionals. To participate, simply register on the Kenoby platform.

Digio offers 50 vacancies in the technology sector

In addition, bantech Digio is also offering job and internship vacancies, such as operations and infrastructure analysts, as well as software and engineering manager, etc. Here we can highlight some benefits of the vacancies, such as life insurance, dental and medical assistance, meal and food vouchers and daycare assistance. In this way, to know more details, just access the company page (https://www.digio.com.br/trabalhe-conosco/).

Benner is looking for professionals to work remotely and in a hybrid way

At first, with around 106 openings, the software provider is offering opportunities for software architect, full stack developer, operations manager, among other positions. However, the career model depends on the type of service. That is, the position will say, based on the need, whether the opportunity is face-to-face, remote or even hybrid.

The benefits, in turn, include dental and medical assistance, day off, home-office assistance, life insurance and profit sharing. Inscriptions, in turn, can be made through the Gupy platform (https://vemserbenner.gupy.io/).

Job vacancies and internship at Digisystem

With salaries ranging from R$10.5 to R$21 thousand, the company specializing in IT offers vacancies in the areas of quality analyst, software architect, automation engineer, among others. In addition, although some of the vacancies are remote, the face-to-face ones are for those who live in Brasília (DF). Finally, hiring, whose registration can be done through the Kenoby platform (https://jobs.kenoby.com/digisystem?), goes until August 10.

