Do THIS to release cashback of up to BRL 1,500 from Shopee on Nubank

the success of shopee in Brazil grows more and more. Aware of this expansion, the Nubank announced a partnership with the online sales platform and created a promotion that offers cashback of up to BRL 50 for transactions initiated on the fintech.

It is important to remember that the promotion has a limited time, and that those interested in receiving cash back on purchases should take advantage of it as soon as possible. The first step is to activate the cashback in Shopee transactions through the Nubank app. See the step by step below!

How to activate the cashback Nubank for shopping at Shopee

The step by step to activate the promotion is very simple and requires a few taps. Check out:

Access the Nubank application, available for android and iOS; Then, go to the “Shopping” option, located on the right of the screen; Then, scroll your finger on the screen until you find the option “Shopee Offer”; Read all the information provided and tap “Enable cashback and go to the store”; Once this is done, your money back will already be activated, just make the purchase on the platform!

The entire process must be done in the same session. Opening a new tab in the Shopee browser or app will not activate the cashback. to get the cashbackthe customer can decide which is the best payment method among those accepted by the partner.

In this case, the customer does not necessarily need to use the Nubank card to have access to cash back. In addition, the amount returned to Nubank varies according to the value of purchases, being higher in more expensive transactions and lower in purchases with less significant value.

cashback Nubank up to BRL 1,500

After completing the transaction, the amount will be sent to the Nubank account within 90 days. To follow the account history in the Nubank app, just go to the “cashback pending” tab. As soon as the money appears, it is free to move, including investments with Nu Investimentos.

The maximum value of cashback offered by Nubank is R$50. Thus, the more purchases are made, the more likely the customer is to accumulate the maximum total of R$1,500 within a month.

Finally, it is worth noting that, between one purchase and another, the customer must wait an interval of at least 1 hour to have access to the cashback.