Do you have the name SUJO? Government grants loan of up to R$ 1,000 to those who are negative, check it out!

Many people may be going through a delicate economic situation today, whether in their personal lives or, in the case of business owners and entrepreneurs, in their establishments. One of the reasons for this is the country’s financial scenario, with high inflation and rising prices for basic items.

Thus, there is the opportunity for individuals to apply for a loan in the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand. The possibility of making the request will be valid even for those people who are negative. That is, they have a dirty name. See more below.

What is the loan?

In this way, we are talking about the loan that is granted by the Caixa Econômica Federal bank. The initiative is SIM Digital, which has two lines of credit available for two different groups.

Therefore, one of the lines turns to individuals. On the other hand, there is also the line that covers who is MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). One of the main differences between the two groups is the maximum amount that it is possible to request.

This is because, in the case of the first group, people may have the chance to request an amount of up to R$ 1 thousand. In the case of the second, the limit amount is R$ 3 thousand, which represents a difference of R$ 2 thousand in relation to individuals.

In addition, the loan interest rates are also slightly different. While for individuals the rates are 1.95% per month, for MEIs the rate is 1.99% per month.

However, the deadline for payment of installments is the same. It provides up to 24 months for installments to be paid.

To apply, individuals can complete the loan process through the Caixa Tem app. The address to download the application is: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS. Otherwise, MEIs must go to one of Caixa’s branches.

Are there any changes to the design?

Recently, the Federal Senate was responsible for approving some changes to the SIM Digital loan. According to information from the approved Provisional Measure, individuals will now be able to request up to R$1,500, while individual micro-entrepreneurs will be able to request R$4,500.

In addition, MEIs are also expected to be able to apply for a loan through Caixa Tem, just as individuals are already able to do.

However, it is important to note that the new rules are not yet in effect. Therefore, anyone who tries to apply for the SIM Digital loan for now will still be in the old rules and values.

