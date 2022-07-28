Doctor is fired by WhatsApp and netizens expose similar situations







Print of the doctor’s dismissal by WhatsApp went viral on Twitter Photo: Playback/Twitter

Doctor Victor Hugo Heckert, 29, shared on his Twitter account the resignation notice he received via WhatsApp this week. In a simple and forwarded message, he discovered that this Thursday, the 28th, would be his last day of work in a health unit.

He called the warning “professional and mature”, ironically.

The resignation via Whatsapp was totally professional and mature 🤡 pic.twitter.com/04oHirMXCb — fired by whats (@thehecky) July 26, 2022

One of the users regretted the dismissal, but recommended the doctor to seek his rights in the Labor Court. “I don’t know what to say, I’m sorry friend. Forward to a lawyer and keep us informed, we look forward to your financial reward,” he wrote.

The doctor then clarified that the termination fines would be paid by the administration of the health unit, since the employment contract was broken.

With the repercussion of the case, internet users began to share their own experiences, similar to that lived by the doctor. Below are some shared cases:

Who never? 🤡 lol after a certificate of a motorcycle accident I had going to work. pic.twitter.com/9mWdeMHMee — Matheus (@rochamatheusn) July 27, 2022

The Portuguese of cents of the cat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OG0HsAifuL — Dalla Favera 🇦🇹 (@DfaBeatriz) July 27, 2022

Yes, I went too, worked like a slave, then one day of the week I couldn’t go earlier, the guy comes to me with one of these the other day pic.twitter.com/dOIXEdAOAr — Galilee😔 (@raysssava) July 27, 2022