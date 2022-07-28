Doctor is fired by WhatsApp and netizens expose similar situations

Print of the doctor's dismissal by WhatsApp went viral on Twitter

Photo: Playback/Twitter

Doctor Victor Hugo Heckert, 29, shared on his Twitter account the resignation notice he received via WhatsApp this week. In a simple and forwarded message, he discovered that this Thursday, the 28th, would be his last day of work in a health unit.

He called the warning “professional and mature”, ironically.

One of the users regretted the dismissal, but recommended the doctor to seek his rights in the Labor Court. “I don’t know what to say, I’m sorry friend. Forward to a lawyer and keep us informed, we look forward to your financial reward,” he wrote.

The doctor then clarified that the termination fines would be paid by the administration of the health unit, since the employment contract was broken.

With the repercussion of the case, internet users began to share their own experiences, similar to that lived by the doctor. Below are some shared cases:

