Does AMD Radeon noise suppression work? See our tests!

Latest driver for Radeon graphics cardsO Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1, brought among the traditional stability and performance improvements a new feature: noise suppression. This technology is similar to the RTX Voice present in Nvidia and also the Krisp accelerated in Intel hardware, removing unwanted background sounds from the microphone through algorithms and delivering a cleaner voice in gameplays and also video calls.

AMD Noise Suppression is compatible with the latest AMD hardware, which includes AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and Radeon 6000 graphics cards. a Ryzen 5 4500 (this one isn’t) and we were still able to test the technology.

Link to AMD Software page: Driver Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 for Windows 10 and 11 64-bit

To configure is no mystery. Just download the Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 driver and enter the configuration part, then Video and Audio and finally enable noise suppression. It is possible to both remove noise from the microphone capture and remove “the noise” from an audio output, that is: you can remove the annoying noise from your friends’ microphone in the Discord call, for example.

Does AMD Noise Suppression impact performance?

Before the audio quality tests, we took a look at the performance impact. As the audio is constantly being post-processed through algorithms to remove unwanted sounds, it means that there are system resources being used to perform this action. To measure impact we use the following bench, focusing on a balance between components that are neither too powerful nor too weak:

– AMD Ryzen 5 4500 processor

– Wraith Stealth cooler box

– PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter

– Aorus X570 Master Motherboard

– Kingston Fury Memories 2x8GB @3200MHz DDR4 CL18

– Cooler Master V850 font

– Open bench

We tested both games with a competitive focus and high frame rates (CSGO and R6 Siege) and games with a focus on graphics quality, aiming for 1080p/Ultra with more than 60fps on average (Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). The results were:

As is quite noticeable, the performance impact seems to have been registered over the course of the battery, but it is so discreet that it can easily be swallowed up by a margin of error of 5% in most cases. This means that, in practice, those who are playing will not see the difference of turning on AMD Noise Suppression versus system performance without using this feature.

Does AMD Noise Suppression remove noise well?

We tested some scenarios trying to “jerk” the audio being captured by a HyperX Quadcast S. Our studio has good acoustics, but we experimented with using the sound of the smartphone box to bring into our space things ranging from “turnaround cut” to barking dogs, as well as experimenting with background conversations to see how the algorithm would fare.

The result was positive but not perfect, something we expected as noise suppression is not a simple technology. In general, Noise Supression is very good at taking out the biggest excesses, be it high-pitched barks or engine sound. Some minor nuances also come out well, like the light noise of ambient pickup, with things like air conditioning also “going away”.

Noise Suppression manages to get very strong sounds and also some more discreet ones.

But suppression has negative effects, most notably a noticeable compression in the audio, something that negatively impacts the final quality. Compression also eventually cuts off the beginning or end of speech, giving speech a more artificial feel.

So is it worth it? Considering the negatives and positives, I think AMD Noise Suppression is an interesting request, but not always. The ideal remains to have a space with little noise, to have a more natural capture and thus have more nuances in the audio, without compression or cuts at times when the algorithm makes mistakes.

Even with some defects, this feature can improve audio quality in situations with recurring background noise.

But of course this is not the scenario that Noise Suppression is trying to address. For those who cannot solve the noise of the street traffic, the incessant barking of the neighbor’s dogs or any other recurring acoustic problem, and that takes the focus off the speech, even with the negative effects such as compression, it may be better to connect this new resource. Especially considering the low performance impact.