Dollar closes sharply lower as Fed waving lower interest rates | Economy

The dollar closed down sharply on Wednesday (27), with the US central bank limiting bets on more aggressive interest rate hikes there.

The US currency closed the day short at R$5.2502, down 1.85%. See more quotes. This is the lowest closing level since June 30 (R$ 5.2327).

On Tuesday, the dollar closed down 0.38%, at R$ 5.3492. With the result of this Wednesday, it accumulates high of 0.33% in the month. In the year, it has a devaluation of 5.82%.

What is messing with the markets?

Markets have evaluated the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. This Wednesday, the Fed raised the country’s interest rate again by 0.75 percentage point, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

Higher interest rates in the United States tend to reinforce the flow of dollars to that country, causing the currency’s quotation to rise against the real. The assessment, however, is that the rise was in line with expectations – investors feared that the rate could be raised by 1 percentage point.

In addition, there was some recognition of a slowdown in the US economy. And in a press conference, the head of the institution, Jerome Powell, said that at some point the magnitude of the interest rate squeeze will decrease, deflating bets even on a new high of 0.75 point.

Still, the Fed reinforced its commitment to bringing inflation to its 2% target, seeking a soft landing for the economy – which would ease recession fears behind the markets’ bad mood in recent weeks.