Dollar drops 1.84% and closes at R$5.251, after the US raises interest rates

The commercial dollar fell 1.84% today and closed at R$ 5,251, this being the third consecutive trading session in which there is a record of decline. The main reason for the devaluation of the foreign currency is the announcement made this afternoon by the Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, to raise the interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, to the range between 2.25% and 2.5% per year.

The meeting was awaited by the market and brings bad news to the international market, especially after the European Central Bank took a similar measure last week, renewing fears of a new global recession.

The Federal Reserve also decided to raise the interest rate paid on the reserve balance to 2.4%, a decision that takes effect from tomorrow (28), and the discount rate by 0.75 percentage point, to 2.5 %.

The reason for the increase in interest rates is high inflation. In June, the official rate, which took into account the last 12 months, was 9.1%, the highest since November 1981. As a result, food and fuel prices remain high.

The practice of raising interest rates to fight inflation is based on the assumption that consumption will decrease by making credit and loans more expensive.

However, economists differ on the efficiency of this measure for the current moment, as countries have faced economic and inflationary difficulties due to problems that are not only internal, but also external, such as the Ukrainian War, the lockdown to combat Covid-19 in China and the uncertainties of the future in the face of these challenges.

Bruno Mori, economist and financial planner at Planor, told Reuters that the recent devaluation of the dollar also reflects the upward movement in the price of some important commodities, such as oil and iron ore.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market is high

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.67% and closed at 101,437.96 points.

The stock market’s appreciation was mainly driven by the growth of Gol (GOLL4) shares, by more than 10% at the time of closing. Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), Carrefour (CRFB3) and CVC (CVCB3) were also positive highlights of the day.

*With Reuters