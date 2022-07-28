Don’t you go a day without soda? Watch out! it can hurt

Soda is an extremely popular drink all over the world. In Brazil, in 2019, more than 71.5% of sales of non-alcoholic beverages were related to soft drinks. This is what the survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) pointed out. The numbers are worrying, after all it is a drink harmful to health.

In summary, any kind of benefit that soda can offer the body is far from the harm it generates. Understanding that most of the population drinks soda is something that should concern those who care about the state of individual and collective health.

Understand how soda can harm your health

Soda is a carbonated drink, usually composed of some vegetable syrup or artificially produced. These foods are high in sugars, sodium, dyes, preservatives, and various harmful chemicals.

To give you an idea, a common can of soda (350 ml) contains almost 10 tablespoons full of sugar. That is, when consuming 2 cans a day, the person is consuming about 20 spoons of sugar without knowing it. Add that amount to the excess of sweets, fast food and various other industrialized products and you will see that your diet is going wrong.

Symptoms of drinking soda every day are:

Poor blood circulation;

Hypertension;

Obesity;

Kidney diseases;

caries;

Osteoporosis;

Insulin resistance;

Type 2 diabetes.

Watch out! Well, it’s also addictive

Basically, all artificially sweetened foods have the ability to addict those who consume them. The more sugar, the more addictive they can cause. It’s not just sweets, many drinks like this have caffeine, which is another substance with high power to cause addiction.

It is worth noting that even sugar-free soft drinks are not recommended for consumption. Although it has no sugar, the sodium is practically doubled, which makes all the other issues linked to cardiovascular problems even worse.

The best thing is to replace soft drinks with more natural drinks, such as fruit-flavoured juices and waters.