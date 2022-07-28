Duda Reis overcomes ex, current boyfriend of Larissa Manoela, makes the queue move and reveals that he is living a new love: “The little guy doesn’t deny it”

Digital influencer Duda Reis wasted no time suffering from the breakup of her relationship, not even after seeing her old love in the arms of another. She is happy with her life, enjoying a romance. After a brief relationship with actor André Luiz Frambach, current boyfriend of fellow actress Larissa Manoela, which ended in March of this year, Duda revealed that her heart is celebrating.

She spoke to her followers on social media this Wednesday (27) and said she is with the businessman and hairdresser Du Nunes. And there was no way to hide it, as she herself recognizes. The influencer opened her heart when asked by a fan about her love life: “The lover’s face doesn’t deny and neither does the smile”melted, when responding by sharing an image on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Duda appears smiling, being “grabbed” by the cat. Du Nunes is 30 years old, is a beauty entrepreneur, an area in which he has been working for 17 years, and owner of the DConcept salon network, with units in São Paulo and Brasília. This is Duda’s first relationship after the end of her romance with André Luiz Frambach. She and André are longtime friends and started dating at the beginning of the year. When the relationship came to an end, in March, the influencer explained that, in fact, the two are very good friends.

“It sounds cliché, but it’s the truth, André and I have always been good friends and nothing really has changed, you’ll see us together many more times. […] We live our relationship with full intensity, but today I feel the need to live this other moment of mine with more freedom. I love you Dedé, only we know what we have and had! Thank you for being this amazing person and above all, my great friend and life supporter!” she said.