Due to judicial reorganization, Cruzeiro gives up the centralization of executions

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro requested withdrawal from the Centralized Execution Regime

In order to proceed with the judicial recovery process, Cruzeiro requested that the Centralized Enforcement Regime (RCE) be withdrawn. The information, initially published by the gewas confirmed by the supersports.

On April 8, the club joined the RCE, after approval by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), which allows all legal actions to be processed in a single court. Just over three months later, on July 13, the Court granted Cruzeiro’s request for judicial recovery.

On July 14, however, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) questioned the granting of the club’s judicial recovery process.

The body relied on article 13 of Law 14,193/2021 to argue that CER and judicial reorganization cannot be carried out at the same time by a company or individual.

“The Centralized Execution Regime and the request for judicial reorganization are exclusive and alternative, that is, when choosing a means of payment, the club or the original legal entity, at its sole discretion, excludes the following”, reads in the request of declaratory embargoes of the MPMG.

Then, on July 21, Cruzeiro filed a request to withdraw from the CER in order to proceed with the judicial recovery process.

“This time, considering the approval of the Reorganization processing and the suspension of the executions for a period of 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, as provided for in article 6, item III, paragraph 4, it is requested that the withdrawal of the Regime be ratified Centralized of Execues”, says the Cruzeiro document.