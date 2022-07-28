Eliana reveals how old she was when she lost her virginity: ‘Late, right?’ | TV & Famous

Thumbs, thumbs, where are they? Here they are! 🖐 If you’ve never heard the song of the little fingers of Eliana, you are living wrong! The presenter participated in the podcast “QuemPodePod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, and, during the game of answering questions with her fingers, she revealed how old were you when you lost your virginity.
“Actually, 18,” she commented. “18, just like me”, added Giovanna, patting her hand.
“Wow, we started late, right? If we only knew…”, Eliana joked, laughing.
Eliana on ‘QuemPodePod’ — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube
Friendship with Xuxa and Angelica
In addition to talking a little about her intimacy, Eliana also commented on the friendship she has today with Angélica and Xuxa, the queens of childhood! 👑 The blonde recalled the rivalry that was created between them years ago and highlighted that, thanks to their maturity, they are currently close.
Eliana comments on rivalry between Xuxa and Angélica — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“Maturity, it brings so much closer, or not. But in our case, it did. This thing that we get up and think: ‘Wow, this is tiring.’ This thing where you support women, reaching out, that didn’t exist a few years ago, it was a rivalry. Interestingly, we see that this does not happen in the male universe. It’s cool because we’re in a more mature moment of life, we don’t need to prove anything to anyone anymore.”
Asked who took this first step towards an improvement in the relationship of the three, the presenter said that Xuxa was the pillar of reconciliation.
“Xuxa has always had contact with Angelica and with me. One day, she said: ‘Li, do you have contact with Angélica?’ And I replied that I had very little. Then she said: ‘You guys are so cool, you have a similar energy, I’m going to make a group for the three of us to talk to each other,’” she said.