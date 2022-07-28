EMERGENCY AID of BRL 600 or BRL 3,000 RELEASED; see HERE if you receive and check CONSULTA AUXÍLIO BRASIL

THE Emergency Aid consultation is allowed to be done through the Dataprev query.

There are installments available that vary between BRL 600 and BRL 3,000 for those who haven’t gotten the Emergency Aid of the years 2020 and 2021.

For those looking to make the consultation Aid Brazil for the dataprevsee the end of the article.

See how to make Emergency Aid consultation Dataprev and check;

As already mentioned, the Emergency Aid continues to be paid to those who did not withdraw the benefit in the years 2020 and 2021.

THE Emergency Aid consultation Dataprev can be made by anyone who has received the Emergency Aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

O Emergency Aid from to BRL 3,000also known as Retroactive Emergency Aid or Single parent Emergency Aidwas intended for a specific group: male heads of single-parent families.

In addition to not having received the 2020/2021 quotas, to receive the Emergency Aid from to BRL 3,000 will be need:

Have the family enrolled in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

being unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per family member (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages

for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner;

And have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

The value of Emergency Aid 2022 in question depends on the number of installments that were not withdrawn in 2020.

Therefore, the citizen can receive up until five installments of BRL 600totalizing BRL 3,000.

THE Emergency Aid consultation is still released with new definitions for this month

See below how to Emergency Aid consultation Dataprev through a Gov.br account.

THE Dataprev query must be carried out through a Gov.br account.

See the step-by-step guide to consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

Then it will appear on the home screen if there are still values ​​of the Emergency Aid available.

THE Dataprev query it can also be done by telephone, through the number 111 – Caixa Econômica Federal.

Many beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil look for the Dataprev consultation to check information about the benefit.

That’s because, the Family Scholarship – old one Brazil aid – was consulted by the website dataprev during the payment of Emergency Aid.

But since the creation of Brazil aida consultation Bolsa Família Dataprev was extinct.

THE consultation Aid Brazil must be done by Brazil Assistance applicationavailable for Android and IOS systems.

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in total installments of BRL 600 for families enrolled in the program.

