Empiricus denies relationship with anonymous video against TC – 07/27/2022 – Mercado

Empiricus released a note this Wednesday (27) to state that it has no relation to the anonymous video that circulates on the internet containing several accusations against its competitor TC (Traders Club).

In an interview with Sheet, TC president Pedro Albuquerque accused Empiricus of being behind the apocryphal video. He claims that the competitor manipulates the capital market with the aim of destroying his company and making profits.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), Albuquerque made a statement, broadcast by TC channels on the internet, in which he repeated the accusations, presenting alleged excerpts from conversations by WhatsApp that he attributes to Felipe Miranda and Caio Mesquita, directors of Empiricus.

“Empiricus goes public to clarify that it has no relation to any of the conduct mentioned by the TC (Traders Club) executive at the press conference held late Tuesday afternoon (26), and strongly refutes the accusations made by Mr. Pedro Albuquerque, on behalf of the TC, attributing to the directors of Empiricus the authorship of an apocryphal video released in June this year”, says the Empiricus note.

“The conversations presented, which allegedly had been forwarded to the TC by a hacker, are not true and do not represent a dialogue between Messrs. Caio Mesquita and Felipe Miranda, and between them and third parties”, says the company.

Distributed in WhatsApp groups on June 28, the video shows a woman with clown makeup saying that the TC manipulates shares traded on the Stock Exchange. In the end, she says that “there’s a lot more to come”. Then, without presenting evidence, she talks about 17 alleged cases of harassment and asks if it’s true that there was a gang rape of a former employee inside the company’s headquarters.

According to the TC, the insinuations are lies.

The TC filed a request for an investigation with the Federal Police into the authorship of the video on July 8. The document, which does not directly accuse Empiricus, claims that an October last year report produced by the competitor recommending the sale of TC shares “appears to have served as a backdrop” for the video.

As a competitor, Empiricus would be an interested party in the fall of TC’s shares, according to Albuquerque. It is based on this context that the TC presented on June 29, to the Court of Justice of São Paulo, a judicial request for Empiricus to remove the video from the internet, if it is responsible for the piece.

Empiricus and TC are vying for subscribers to their financial analysis and education services for individuals, a segment of the Exchange that grew 56% and reached 5 million participants in 2021, but which is now going through a crisis due to the fall in the stock market caused by the interest rate hike.

Sought by the report this Wednesday, the CVM (Securities Commission), the capital market regulatory body, said in a note that it “follows up and analyzes information and movements in the Brazilian securities market, taking appropriate measures, whenever necessary. . The municipality does not comment on specific cases”.

Sought this Wednesday afternoon, the TC said that it “reaffirms with vehemence and security all the statements made yesterday [terça] by its CEO, Pedro Albuquerque, in a press conference, based on solid evidence and in the defense of the company’s interests”.

