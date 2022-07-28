End of TV Globinho: Fátima Bernardes ‘assumes’ guilt and angers fans

There is no doubt: the TV globinho was a milestone in the childhood and adolescence of many Brazilians. Thus, the end of the program – which had been on the air for 15 years – in 2015 took many by surprise.

In place of TV Globinho, Globo added the program Meeting with Fatima Bernardes – generating a wave of revolt among those who followed the channel’s children’s programming. Now, the story has gained another chapter. This is because journalist Fátima Bernardes ‘assumed’ the blame for the end of TV Globinho in an interview with Live Wheel.

“Had Rural Globe, Good morning Brazil, Ana Maria Braga and suddenly drawing. Then came the local newspaper, Globe Sports and Newspaper Today. I said: ‘guys, this drawing is lost in this environment’. How is the child going to have a bell that will ring with ‘children, 10:30 am the drawing will start on Globo’?”, she said.

She says that other stations were already abandoning children’s programming in the morning. SBT chose to remain, but from 7 am. I said: ‘this thing is not good, no. There’s a space there that you can fit in,'” he explained.

“I started to hear that the TV itself was a bit strange about that time there. A time that you don’t announce and I suggested it. I said: ‘I’m going to suggest a program for that time'”, assumed the journalist.

According to her, the choice would be more strategic for the broadcaster, as it would continue the line of entertainment and journalism content, which began with the More you.

