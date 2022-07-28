Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) profits R$381 million in 2Q22, up 10.6% – Money Times

THE Energies from Brazil (ENBR3) ended the second quarter of 2022 with a 10.6% increase in net income compared to the same period last year, totaling R$ 381 million, according to a document sent to the market this Wednesday (27).

The number was 31% higher than expected by the BTG Pactualwhich was expecting a profit of R$ 290 million.

The Ebitda, which measures the operating result, rose 40.7%, to R$ 1.1 billion, in line with the consensus.

Net revenue from the distribution segment was R$ 2.2 billion, down 1.5%, which, according to the electric company, reflects the fall in regulatory assets.

In the case of the generation segment, there was a 1.7% increase in revenue, reflecting the annual readjustments of energy contracts.

The company ended the quarter with a gross debt of R$13.3 billion, excluding debt from unconsolidated assets, which represented R$1.3 billion.

“In order to minimize volatility arising from an election year, the company chose to anticipate most capital needs,” he explained.

