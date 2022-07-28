escaped! Ex-BBB Viih Tube Pees His Pants at Dubai Mall: “Pissing”

Viih Tube can’t hold back and pees his pants during a walk with his family in a chic place in Dubai

The ex-BBB HIV Tube experienced an embarrassing situation during his trip to Dubai this Wednesday (27th).

Shopping at the mall and having fun with her family, she ended up laughing out loud and couldn’t contain her bladder. After laughing too hard, she peed her pants.

On social media, who filmed the hilarious moment was the influencer’s mother, Viviane Tube.

“The person laughs so hard they’re pissing. Hurry up, go to the bathroom. Peeing with Gucci in hand, mercy. It doesn’t match.”the mother laughed.

Shortly thereafter, HIV Tube tried to explain: “Guys, when I have these fits of laughter I pee real, okay? I pulled my aunt and she really pissed. I swear, guys, we can’t laugh that much, no”.

CAT!

On vacation, the former BBB HIV Tube returned to social media this Tuesday (26) with a hot click. It’s just that she posed in a thong bikini to show off her fancy breakfast.

Staying at a luxury hotel in the Maldives, she showed the floating table set. With a broken body, she even amused fans with a funny caption.

“After eating this floating breakfast, the belly didn’t look like this”, she snapped, showing her usual good mood.

