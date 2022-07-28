Eugênio fires Joaquim and expels him from his house: “You died for me”

Advertising Could not load ad

The crimes committed by Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will cost the duo of villains a high price. In the next chapters of Beyond the IllusionEugênio (Marcello Novaes) will discover that mother and son have teamed up to steal Tropical Tecelagem and will punish them severely.

It is Isadora (Larissa Manoela) who is responsible for the truth to come out. Elisa’s sister (Larissa Manoela) will give money to Iolanda (Duda Brack) in exchange for copies of the evidence that Davi (Rafael Vitti) has gathered against Joaquim and will deliver them to Eugênio – who, shocked, will confront his wife and godson.

“I saw the evidence! All the paperwork, even a fake ID with your photo, Ursula! If it was up to Violeta (Malu Galli), at this time you would be explaining yourself to the delegate. So stop your bullshit and try to open the game before I wash my hands!”, shouts the businessman.

With no way out, Úrsula admits the crimes. “You were going to leave this house to me and only 5% of the shares in the factory to Joaquim. I know that nothing justifies what I did, but I was afraid, Eugenio. Fear of being on the street, in misery, of feeling hungry, cold! Only those who have slept outdoors can understand this dread of returning to the gutter” whimpers the shrew.

Eugênio, however, does not allow himself to be deceived again and takes a drastic step. “You died for me. is fired”, he says to Joaquim. ”You and your mother have until tomorrow to leave this house. And as soon as the baby is born, I’m going to ask for custody of him and break up with him..”

