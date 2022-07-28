‘Everyone liked her’, laments sister-in-law of young woman killed in Maricá | Rio de Janeiro

Yzabelli’s body was found in a forested area on the banks of Estrada dos Cajueiros, in the district of Itaipuaçu, in Maricá.Social network

Rio- “Everyone liked her”, summed up Yzabelli’s sister-in-law Cristinne Souza de Oliveira when talking about the 18-year-old girl, who was found dead, without clothes, in a forested area on the banks of Estrada dos Cajueiros, in the district of Itaipuaçu, in Maricá, this Tuesday (26). She had been missing for a week after going out to buy a snack.

According to her sister-in-law, who preferred to be identified only as Karine, Yzabelli left the house where she lived, in the Cajueiro neighborhood, in the same municipality, between 7 pm and 8 pm on July 19 to buy esfihas at a snack bar in the neighboring district, in Inoan.

“She left the house to go to Habib’s and she went back to bring esfirra for her mother and my son, but it started to take a while, and we texted her at 9:30 pm, asking, I said my son was waiting, but she didn’t respond anymore,” he said.

Also according to Karine, she was used to walking from her house to the cafeteria. The sister-in-law mourned the cruel death of the young woman and still shaken reported that she was a lovely person.

“She is a hardworking, warrior, adorable girl. Everyone liked her, she didn’t have a quarrel with anyone,” lamented her sister-in-law.

The young woman worked at a gas station in the region. Her body will be buried at 10:45 am this Wednesday (27) at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

Investigation

According to the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG), the expertise was carried out at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Agents from the Whereabouts Discovery Sector (SDP), in Niterói, requested camera footage from businesses and homes in the region to find evidence that would lead to unraveling the case.

The young woman’s cell phone had been turned off shortly after the disappearance, on the night of the 19th. Signals from the antennas in the region point to the last signals from the phone near the place where the body was found, indicating the hypothesis that the crime took place shortly after the young woman had left the cafeteria.