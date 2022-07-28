Ex-BBB PA explains current relationship with Arthur Aguiar; check out

Paulo André explained why his friendship with Arthur Aguiar did not continue after the ‘BBB 22’ (Photo: TV Globo/Imprensa Globo)

news summary:

Despite the removal, Paulo André denied clime with Arthur Aguiar

Athlete opened the game about the relationship with the ‘BBB 22’ champion

He attributed the end of the friendship to different ‘lifestyles’

Paulo Andre denied the existence of any disagreement with Arthur Aguiar after the end of their participation in “BBB 22”. The two were allies within the program, but distanced themselves outside the reality. When asked by a netizen about which ex-BBBs he still keeps in touch with, the athlete explained his current relationship with the actor.

“I have more contact with the Disney guys, who are Jade [Picon]the DG [Douglas Silva] it’s the [Pedro] Scooby. With Arthur, we exchanged an idea, I sent the invitation for my birthday, but…”, she added, reticent.

“We had a nice friendship there. It’s just that he has a different lifestyle. He’s a more reserved guy, more in his own, more family… The cycles didn’t hit out here and everything is fine. I have nothing against him “, assured the sprinter.

At the end of May, Arthur Aguiar participated in “Altas Horas” and showed that he was disappointed with Paulo André after the end of “BBB”. The singer’s statement raised rumors that the relationship between them would be shaken.

“I sent my new phone number so we could talk on WhatsApp. He hasn’t called yet. I respect his time, but I think it’s a shame because everything I gave him was real”, said Maíra Cardi’s husband at the time.