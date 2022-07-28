Ex-Flamengo, Gerson discusses with coach in training at Olympique

Steering wheel clashes with Igor Tudor in pre-season activity

A recent Flamengo idol, midfielder Gerson has always had a history of good behavior on and off the pitch. The midfielder, however, had a disagreement in a training session with Olympique de Marseille (FRA) last Tuesday (26). The athlete argued with commander Igor Tudor on account of methods imposed by the Croatian coach.

Those involved did not come to blows. On the contrary: internally, the discussion was considered “normal”, in the football environment. Due to strict behavior, Tudor has not yet fallen in favor with the crowd. The information was initially published by the French newspaper “L’Équipe”. On a social network, the athlete confirmed the story, but defended himself:

“All together, thinking about the good of Olympique de Marseille. We continue to work to grow, evolve and have a great season. The conversations are about job growth. Let’s go together in search of conquests.” posted Gerson, on a social network.

Gerson stayed at Flamengo for two years: from mid-2019 until June last year, when he was sold by Mengão to the French team. In his first season in France, the midfielder was one of the highlights of Ligue 1 and ended up runners-up.

At Rubro-Negro, Gerson marked an era and was present in the Libertadores champion team in 2019 and Brazilian champion between 2019 and 2020. The midfielder also won two Brazilian Supercups, two Cariocas Championships and a South American Recopa.

Without Gerson, the number 8 shirt currently belongs to Thiago Maia, but the squad still has João Gomes, Vidal and Diego for the position. Chilean Erick Pulgar is on his way to Rio de Janeiro to sign with Mengão and reinforce his position. Rubro-Negro now plays against Atlético-GO, next Saturday (30), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). The match is valid for the 20th round of the competition, the first of the return.