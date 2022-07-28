Experts warn about the dental lens, darling of the famous – Emais

Treatment is being highly sought after in dental offices across the country. Photo: Instagram/@dr.pauloantonioli

Who has never dreamed of being able to parade around with a perfect smile, with white and well-aligned teeth? A technique that has become the darling of many celebrities who seek to fulfill this dream in a faster and more practical way has recently emerged and is making the heads of the most vain. This is the dental contact lens, which has gained many supporters for being an immediate result procedure with affordable value.

Apparently harmless, the technique can cause future problems for the patient. Who makes the alert is the dental surgeon Paulo Antoniolipostgraduate in implant and prosthesis: “Dentistry is not just that. There are numerous treatments and many professionals are preferring to lie to their patients to sell this treatment, unfortunately”.

According to the specialist, contact lenses are a treatment, and like any treatment, they must be used to treat something, however, they ended up becoming fashionable due to social networks. “What I see most today are people who don’t need it, but seek this treatment, influenced by famous people, for example, and end up falling into the wrong hands”, he highlights.

To fit the lenses to the natural teeth, these teeth are worn, and this is serious business. “My work philosophy is preservation, so I will always expose to the patient how much wear is necessary in their case. If the patient has an indication for this treatment, there’s no reason to reverse it one day. I advise you not to do it”, declares Antonioli.

Indications for lenses

Indications for contact lenses are for cases of slight misalignment, staining, worn or broken teeth due to external factors, angulation or positioning of the teeth. “The indications are numerous, but the greatest demand is because of the color. If the desire is only whiter teeth, the correct thing is whitening”, says Antonioli.

“Instead of putting on lenses, what the patient can do to have a satisfactory result and beautiful teeth, without having to resort to this technique, are orthodontic appliances – for alignment issues. And whitening for the color issue”, he adds.

The dentist also warns: “Look for serious and reliable professionals and only look for treatment if you really have indications”.

The treatment should be indicated only after the verification that the teeth, gums and other components of the oral cavity are healthy. Photo: Instagram/@dr.pauloantonioli

More on wearing down natural teeth

Sergio Brossi Botta, dentist and member of the Brazilian Academy of Dentistry, gives more details about tooth wear to perform the technique. “In most cases, there needs to be a certain amount of dental wear for the contact lenses to be well adapted to the patient’s tooth and to obtain the desired results in terms of color, shape, position and size. This adaptation is very important, avoiding overcontouring in the cervical region of the tooth, close to the gingiva. If there is an excess of material at the boundary between the contact lens and the gingiva, gingival inflammation, bacterial accumulation and caries infiltration can occur in the seam line between the ceramic laminate and the tooth”, he explains.

Botta also highlights that another social media legend is telling the patient that the lenses can be removed without any dental wear. “We must advise patients that it is a definitive treatment. Once placed, it can only be replaced, but not completely removed, since the original tooth will remain worn. remove the lenses, there will always be a small wear of the dental structure due to the high rotation of the dentist”, he says.

According to him, the treatment should be indicated only after verifying that the teeth, gums and other components of the oral cavity are healthy.