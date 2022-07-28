Exposure of Mental Health Tests Takes TikTok: What Are the Risks? – 07/27/2022

In addition to dances and memes, a serious subject has gained prominence on the short video platform TikTok: mental health. With dramatic and sad songs – some sung by the young American singer Billie Eilish – users share results of “tests” of anxiety, depression and stress made on the web.

The content is viral: the tag #testedpressao alone has almost 4 million views. Psychiatrists point out that a checklist of symptoms does not make a diagnosis, which, necessarily, depends on a medical evaluation.

Specialists see a risk of self-medication because of self-diagnosis and advise that anyone who suspects experiencing one of these conditions seeks a health professional.

It works like this: on sites outside of TikTok, the person takes the “test” in a few minutes – around ten. The internet user only evaluates sentences and expresses their degree of agreement. The page then generates results ranging from “normal” to “severe” for each of the phenomena (depression, anxiety and stress). The user, through videos or photos, shares his “tag” on the entertainment platform.

Rationale

Most of the tests posted on TikTok are based on the scaled-down version of the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (Dass-21). It is a self-report instrument (self-assessment) designed to measure emotional states that may indicate all three conditions. The questionnaire was developed by researchers at the University of New South Wales, Australia, in the 1990s.

According to the Australian university’s website, however, powered by the method’s co-developer, Peter Lovibond, the application does not require “special skills”, but the reading of the results must be done by a “duly qualified health professional”. Automated interpretation is never recommended as it can be “misleading” and “potentially dangerous”.

screening

Psychiatrist Jose Gallucci Neto, director of the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) service at the USP School of Medicine’s Institute of Psychiatry (IPq), points out that this type of scale was not “designed to make a diagnosis”. It is mainly used for research (case screening) or to analyze and improve treatments applied to an already diagnosed population.

Despite the risks and limitations, “tests” can have a beneficial side: reducing stigma around mental disorders. The assessment is by the psychiatrist and columnist of the Estadão Daniel Martins DeBarros. In a video on his YouTube channel, Barros says it is “good” for people to share the results because, according to him, even with professional diagnoses, a large number of people with depression are not treated because of prejudice.