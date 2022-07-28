Fachin gives PL 48 hours to explain Bolsonaro’s propaganda spending

Caption that launched the president’s candidacy for reelection spent almost R$ 750 thousand on boosting videos

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

President of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, asked the PL for explanations about Jair Bolsonaro’s propaganda



the president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachingave the Liberal Party (PL) a period of 48 hours for the party to explain its spending on electoral advertisements favorable to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – officially running for re-election. The action comes after the Workers’ Party (PT), the Green Party (PV) and the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) filed a representation in the Court accusing the legend of irregular propaganda. The reason for the questioning was the promotion of 15 videos made by the PL on YouTube, with a cost of R$ 742 thousand. In the magistrate’s decision, which the Jovem Pan reporting team had access to, Fachin argues that a detailed analysis of the case is necessary.

“It is imperative, therefore, to provide the opportunity for the prior manifestation of the represented, establishing the contradictory, including for the possibility of justification about the origin of the financial resources spent with the promotion of the content on the YouTube platform on the 22nd and July 23, 2022”, said the President of the Electoral Court. The Electoral Attorney General’s Office will also have to express its opinion on the case. The videos in question circulated on the eve of the PL party convention. In the representation of opposition parties, the group argues that the “Liberal Party spent an average of BRL 49,466.67 per ad, while the other parties together spent an average of BRL 2,169.46 per ad, that is, an impressive 22 times more per ad than the average of the other parties ”.