Family of suspected of killing wife and child in Blumenau pronounces: “total repudiation”

The parents of Kelber Pereira, suspected of killing his partner Jéssica Ballock, 23 years old, and their son Théo Pereira, three months old, in Blumenau, spoke on Wednesday, 27th. An official note signed by the law firm Gonçalves, which represents the family, pointed out details of how Kalleb Pereira – one year and 10 months old son of Jessica and Kelber – reached them in Munhoz (MG).

According to the document, the family learned about the crime on Monday, 25, after messages sent by Jessica’s family. At that moment, Kelber’s mother tried to contact him several times, but without success.

“Later that day, Mr. Kelber contacted his mother by phone, at which point she quickly asked him to leave the child with his maternal grandparents, and to turn himself in, as he believed he was in the state of Santa Catarina, where Jessica’s parents reside”report in the note.

Kelber would then have informed her that he was not in Santa Catarina, but that he would turn himself in after leaving his eldest son with her, in Munhoz. According to the family, the grandson arrived at their house at dawn, along with three other men – none of them Kelber.

“Around 00:30 on 07/26/2022, three unknown men arrived at the house of Kelber’s mother, accompanying the infant, including one of them presented himself as Mr. Kelber. It is noteworthy that the family had no knowledge of the whereabouts of Mr. Kelber and that at no time did he inform his family where he was.”

“Total repudiation”

Lawyers said that as soon as the child arrived, the paternal grandparents took pictures and forwarded them to Jessica’s family. Furthermore, they contacted the prosecutor’s office and authorities to leave the boy somewhere safe and unknown until Kelber was arrested.

“Finally, the family of Mr. Kelber expresses total repudiation of the crimes committed by him, and since he discovered what happened, he made himself available to the competent bodies so that justice could be done, as they value the safety of the minor and for Mr. Kelber pay for what he did!” highlights part of the note.

The note ends with the family informing that they only spoke after Kelber’s arrest to avoid getting in the way of police investigations. They also emphasize that they are in deep mourning because they also lost two loved ones.

The crime

Jessica Ballock, 23, and her three-month-old son were found dead in the apartment where they lived, on Rua dos Caçadores, in the Velha neighborhood, in Blumenau. According to police chief Ronnie Esteves, responsible for the investigations, at first the police were informed about the possibility that a person was dead inside the property.

Upon entering the apartment, they confirmed the death of the young woman, but they also found the child, already lifeless, on the bed. Both were beheaded with knife blows.

After gathering information, the police also discovered that Jessica’s second child was missing. Kalleb Pereira, one year and 10 months old, had been taken in by his father Kelber Pereira, the main suspect in the crime, who had fled the state.

The prison

The man suspected of killing Jessica Ballock, 23, and baby Théo Pereira, three months old, was arrested on the night of this Tuesday, 26th. According to Civil Police delegate Ronnie Esteves, responsible for the case, Kelber Henrique Pereira was located in Paulínia, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The arrest was carried out by the Military Police of the municipality.

Despite the information released this Monday, that Kélber would be interested in turning himself in to a police station in Bragança Paulista, the suspect was considered a fugitive, after having the temporary arrest decreed.

According to the delegate, Kelber will be sent to Campinas, São Paulo, to participate in the custody hearing. After the hearing, he will remain in the public jail attached to the Second Police Station of Campinas. For the prisoner to be transferred to Blumenau depends on the prison system.

“It depends on the prison system to transfer the prisoner. From the hearing, we will discuss the possibility of bringing him to Blumenau”, explains the delegate.