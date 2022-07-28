Fausto is the 13th Argentine player in Corinthians history; remember

Midfielder Fausto Vera was announced by Corinthians on Tuesday and is now available to coach Vítor Pereira for the season’s sequel. Hired from Argentinos Juniors, the player is the 13th athlete from Argentina to wear the white shirt. With success stories and others not so much, the Mine Helm recalls each of the 22-year-old’s compatriots working in Parque São Jorge.

Timão’s history with Argentines began in 1929 with midfielder Gabriel Pérez. Known as pears, he played in the São Paulo titles of that year and the following year, having as his most remarkable moment a goal in the epic 3-2 victory over Vasco, in 1930, in São Januário. The triumph gave Corinthians the APEA Cup and motivated the passage “champion of champions” in the anthem.

Vera’s most successful compatriot was also the most expensive and the one who played the most for the club: Carlos Tevez. Hired in 2005, the striker stayed at Timão for a year and a half, enough to build a unique relationship with the fans. He was the best player on the team and the great figure in the conquest of the 2005 Brazilian, until today being seen as idol by the fans.

Owner of a successful career in major international football clubs, mascheran also arrived at Timão that year, but by no means followed the success of Carlitos. Hampered by a stress fracture in his leg, he played just 26 times and was not missed.

Another highly rated among Argentines was German Herrera, hired in 2008 to help the club return to the national elite. Owner of great performances both in the Copa do Brasil and in the Série B, to this day he is fondly remembered among Corinthians fans. Bosellithe most recent ticket holder, divides opinions, but left the club with 17 goals in 61 games, the third best mark in this scenario.

the goalkeeper buttice has a particular history, as he managed to be present in one of the most famous moments in the history of Corinthians in the 70’s. Unfortunately, the memory is not good: he was the goalkeeper in the 1974 Paulista final and couldn’t stop the good finishing Ronaldo, who kept Timão in the title line. He left the club after just 14 games.

Some names had passages little remembered by the crowd, such as midfielder Hector Veirain the 70s, the defender avalosin 2000, and the forward Martínez Burritoowner of 19 games in the historic 2012 team. Sebá Domínguezthird hired from the neighboring country in 2005, is certainly the least remarkable of the three.

The biggest micocertainly, was the midfielder Matías Defederico. Signed in 2009 as “New Messi” after excelling at Huracán, he did not establish himself in the squad and had only three goals and four assists in 40 games. Responsible for his hiring, president Andrés Sanchez classifies the point guard as his worst mistake in the management of Corinthians.

An athlete who played at the same time as Defederico closes the list: the left-back Sergio Escudero. Also brought from Argentinos Juniors, he received an incredible nine yellow cards in 13 games and was marked for being the athlete who left for Ronaldo to enter the Derby decided by the Fenômeno, in the 2009 Paulista.

The Argentines of Corinthians

1929/30 – Gabriel Peres

1974 – Buttice

1976 – Hector Veira

2001 – Ávalos

2005/06 – Carlos Tevez

2005/06 – Mascherano

2005/06 – Sebá Domínguez

2008 – Herrera

2009 – Escudero

2009/10 – Defender

2012 – Martinez

2019 – Boselli

2022 – Fausto Vera

