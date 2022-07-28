Febraban says it will sign manifesto for democracy – 07/27/2022 – Mercado

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said in a statement released this Wednesday (27) that it will sign a manifesto organized by civil society organizations in defense of democracy.

“The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), within the scope of its internal governance, by majority, decided to subscribe to a document sent to the entity by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), entitled ‘In Defense of Democracy and Justice’ “, he said in a note.

On Tuesday (26), Fiesp had already confirmed to the Sheet their participation in the text prepared by the entities, which should be published on August 11 in the country’s main newspapers.

The federation must also participate in an event at the USP Law School on the same day, in an act in defense of democracy. The entities are still collecting signatures for the document, which will have civil society organizations as signatories.

“Febraban’s decision to subscribe to the document ‘In Defense of Democracy and Justice’ is positive. “, evaluates the former chief economist of the entity, Roberto Luis Troster.

Last year, there was friction at Febraban, when Caixa Ecônomica Federal and Banco do Brasil threatened to leave the entity, if it made official the adhesion to another manifesto in favor of democracy, which preceded the acts of coup roots on September 7, organized by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Sought this Wednesday, Banco do Brasil said it would not comment on the entity’s decision to sign the new manifesto. Caixa has not yet positioned itself.

MANIFESTOS UNITE ENTITIES AND SOCIETY IN DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACY

In addition to the manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, which includes Fiesp and Febraban, another document was published on Tuesday (26), organized by former students of the USP Law School, entitled “Letter to Brazilians “.

This published document gathered the signatures of bankers, businessmen, economists, jurists and other representatives of civil society.

The two manifestos will be read at ceremonies on August 11, in Largo de São Francisco, where the USP Law School is located.

The first ceremony should have businessmen and other representatives of civil society, at 10 am, in the Salão Nobre, when the manifesto of business entities and associations will be read. In the other, at 11:30 am, the manifesto “Letter to Brazilians” will be read.

In the document organized by the college, businessmen, bankers, jurists and other representatives of society reaffirm their confidence in the electoral system, amid the escalation of attacks made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Among the signatories are Arminio Fraga, economist and former president of the Central Bank, Candido Botelho Bracher, former president of Itaú, Claudio Haddad, former president of Insper, José Guimarães Monforte, former chairman of the Board of Directors of BB, and José Olympio Pereira, former president of Credit Suisse in Brazil.

The document is also signed by Maria Sílvia Bastos and Luciano Coutinho, economists and former presidents of BNDES, Pedro Moreira Salles, chairman of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco, and Roberto Setubal, former president of Banco Itaú.

Among the economists, Affonso Celso Pastore, Edmar Bacha, Elena Landau, Jose Roberto Afonso, Jose Roberto Afonso, Ana Carla Abrão, Bernard Appy, Fabio Giambiagi, Jose Roberto Mendonça de Barros, Luiz Gonzaga Beluzzo and Mário Theodoro are also on the list.

collaborated Douglas Gavras