Fed raises interest rates by 0.75 percentage point and reinforces commitment to bring inflation back to target

The Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy decision on Wednesday afternoon, raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%, in line with the average of market forecasts. The decision was unanimous. This was the second increase of this magnitude and the fourth consecutive increase in the rate this year.

“Recent spending and production indicators have softened. However, employment gains have been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures.

The Committee anticipates that continued increases will be appropriate. In addition, it says it will continue to reduce holdings in Treasury and debt and mortgage-backed securities. “The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% target,” the text reads.

The statement also states that the Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including labor market conditions, inflationary pressures and inflation expectations and international financial developments.

“The decision was unanimous and they are committed to this 2% objective, which will not be a very easy job, mainly because they continue to indicate that the data are strong, especially regarding the labor market. If the Fed is strongly committed to bringing inflation to the target and the scenario does not improve, there will still be a lot to raise rates”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

Espinhel says betting on a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting might “be a little unrealistic.”

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, comments on the board’s decision. He claims that another “unusually large” adjustment could be needed. But the decision will depend on indicators that come out until the next meeting.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, recalls that the interval until the next Fomc meeting is seven weeks and many indicators are foreseen until then. “It has two labor market reports, the second quarter GDP, activity data and inflation. I understand that there will still be a lot of volatility,” he says.

We were wrong: inflation in the United States is the highest in 40 years, and not in 20 years, as the title of the report previously said. The error has been fixed.

