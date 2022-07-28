Federal Reserve on US interest rate by 0.75 percentage point

The US central bank decided to raise the US interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, to the range between 2.25% and 2.5% per year. The information was disclosed this Wednesday (27) in a statement from the fomc (Federal Open Market Committee) of the Federal Reserve, the fed.

The decision was unanimous. It is the fourth time this year that the US has raised interest rates, and the trend proposed by the Committee is that in the next meetings the rate should increase even more.

The Federal Reserve also decided to raise the interest rate paid on the reserve balance to 2.4%, a decision that takes effect from tomorrow (28), and the discount rate by 0.75 percentage point, to 2.5 %.

Why are you going up? The reason for the increase in interest rates is high inflation. In June, the official rate, which took into account the last 12 months, was 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981. As a result, food and fuel prices remain high.

According to the Fomc, the pandemic-related supply and demand imbalance was reflected in higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures.

Why does raising interest rates impact inflation? The practice of raising interest rates to fight inflation is based on the assumption that consumption will decrease by making credit and loans more expensive.

However, economists differ on the efficiency of this measure for the current moment, as countries have faced economic and inflationary difficulties due to problems that start not only internally, but externally, such as the Ukrainian War, the lockdown to combat Covid-19. in China and the uncertainties of the future in the face of these challenges.

How does this impact Brazil? The US decision could have an impact on Brazil’s inflation as well, says Flávio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos.

“With high interest rates, there is a process of reducing global demand”, he says, since high interest rates make credit more expensive.

Serrano recalls that much of the inflation recorded by Brazil in 2021, 10.06%, was “imported” from abroad. In other words, the soaring prices of commodities such as oil and food boosted Brazilian inflation.

The classic example is that of fuels: gasoline rose 47.49% last year in Brazil and diesel advanced 46.04%. In 2022, in the 12 months until June, the accumulated inflation in Brazil is 11.89%.

*With Estadão Content