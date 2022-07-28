FGTS profit is included in the 40% fine in case of dismissal without just cause? Understand | Economy

Share on WhatsApp

Each worker received, in the account, the result of multiplying 0.02748761 by the balance in the FGTS account at the end of last year.

For example: those who had BRL 100 in their account received BRL 2.75 (100 x 0.02748761; people with a balance of BRL 1,000 earned BRL 27.49 (1000 x 0.02748761); or with BRL 2,000 had a credit of BRL 54.98 (2,000 x 0.02748761), and so on.

The profitability of the FGTS is fixed, at 3% per year. Since 2017, however, workers have received part of the Guarantee Fund’s profits, which result from interest charged on loans for infrastructure, sanitation and homeowner credit projects. The distribution improves the income of the funds deposited in the fund.

But this extra money deposited in the linked accounts of the FGTS does it enter into the calculation of the 40% fine, paid when the worker with a formal contract is sent away without just cause?

After all, how is the 40% fine calculated?

When the worker with a formal contract is dismissed without just cause, he is entitled to receive the balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) that was deposited by the employer during the term of the employment contract plus the termination fine of 40% in above that total amount.

Even if a part of the FGTS money is withdrawn, within the cases allowed by law, the 40% is calculated on top of the total deposited by the company during the employment contract and on the annual income of 3% plus the Referential Rate (TR). However, the values ​​referring to the profit of the FGTS.

Thus, the calculation of the fine is based on the total amount deposited by the employer. If the worker withdrew some money from the Fund to finance his own home, for example, the calculation is not based on the amount left over from the withdrawal made.

For example, the worker withdrew R$ 30,000 from his FGTS account to make a down payment on his own house. When he was fired, he still had R$20,000 in the Guarantee Fund. The company must calculate the 40% of the fine on the total of BRL 50,000 that it has deposited over the employee’s years of work, and not on the BRL 20,000 he had when he was fired.

That is, he will receive R$ 20 thousand, referring to the 40% fine on top of the total of R$ 50 thousand.

As a result, the amount on which the 40% fine is calculated will be greater than the amount accumulated in the FGTS at the end of the contract, if the worker has withdrawn from the Guarantee Fund while he was employed.

On the other hand, if he did not withdraw anything during the period he was at the company, the amount on which the 40% fine will be levied will be less than the total shown on the statement, precisely because the profits of the Guarantee Fund do not count towards the amount of the termination fine.

Extract brings reference value for payment of the fine

To find out about what amount the 40% fine will be calculated, the worker must check the field “Value for Termination Purposes” in the FGTS statement. The 40% must be calculated on this amount.

The worker can access the FGTS balance or extract in the following ways:

through the FGTS application;

on the CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

at CAIXA Internet Banking, for the bank’s customers.

Caixa also provides the following contact numbers: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

20% fine and birthday withdrawal

The CLT allows the payment of half of the FGTS fine when the dismissal is due to force majeure, that is, the dismissal occurred because the company closed due to financial needs. That is, the amount of the 20% fine will apply to everything the company paid to the employee.

But the Court must recognize that the closing of the company was due to force majeure, otherwise the company will not be able to reduce the amount of the fine.

“It has to be something that generates an economic loss for the company, but that is not the fault of the administration or the employees. Like, for example, the pandemic that affected the company economically. But this is very difficult to prove in practice”, he points out. the lawyer Renato Falchet Garacho.

Another situation that provides for the payment of half of the fine is dismissal by mutual agreement, in effect since the 2017 labor reform. In addition to receiving 20% ​​of the fine on deposits, the worker can only withdraw 80% of the total balance of the FGTS.