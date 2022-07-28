FGV registers deflation in 7 capitals in Brazil

Calculated by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), the most recent Consumer Price Index — Weekly (IPC-S) registered deflation in seven Brazilian capitals. In other words, the cost of products fell in these cities.

THE FGV recorded the data on Friday, July 22nd. According to the institution, the indicator closed at -0.44% per month. Thus, there was a reduction (deflation) in prices.

The data that make up the index are collected in the capitals: Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Salvador (BA) . The analysis of prices occurs with the following division: food, housing, clothing, health and personal care, education, reading and recreation, transport and miscellaneous expenses.

Rio de Janeiro had the biggest deflation (-0.95%). Salvador appears in second position (-0.71%). Following are: Belo Horizonte (-0.60%), Recife (-0.58%), São Paulo (-0.39%), Brasília (-0.235) and Porto Alegre (-0.05%).

According to the newspaper Economic value, the highlight of the decrease in prices was gasoline: -8.61%. In addition, the residential electricity tariff also stood out — the reduction reached -3.51%.

In the last four weekly surveys by the National Petroleum Agency, the average value charged for gasoline to the final consumer fell in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. In this interval, the fall reached 20%.