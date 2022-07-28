Fiat Cronos 2023 wins CVT and 1.0 engine; prices, equipment and versions – 07/28/2022

Fiat presented today (28) the 2023 line of the Cronos compact sedan, which won, like the Argo, visual touches and new series items. However, the biggest news is the debut of the CVT gearbox with seven simulated gears in the top-of-the-line versions, always accompanied by the well-known 1.3 flex engine with up to 109 hp of power and 14.2 kgfm of torque.

The new Cronos 2023 arrives at dealerships in five versions, with suggested prices from R$74,790 to R$93,490. Sales will start on August 1 and billing to dealerships starts this Thursday.

Another highlight is the unprecedented offer of the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine in the entry configurations, always with a five-speed manual transmission, to fill the space left by the Grand Siena, which was discontinued at the end of last year.

It is not this time that the sedan offers a turbo flex 1.0 engine with 130 hp, now exclusive to the Pulse in the Fiat range. The brand says that it evaluates the future offer of this propellant in the model.

At the same time, the automaker claims that the Cronos CVT is the automatic sedan with the lowest urban consumption in the country, capable of obtaining an average of 13.4 km/l with gasoline. The brand adds that the model is also the most economical 1.0-liter sedan in our market, reaching 14 km/l in the city.

As for the look, the changes are the redesigned front grille, which now features two horizontal beehives and a honeycomb pattern, and the new steering wheel, identical to the one that debuted on the Pulse in 2021. The design of the wheels and hubcaps has also been renewed.

Check the price and content of each version:

+ Fiat Cronos 1.0 Manual 2023 – R$ 74,780

Air conditioning, electric steering, electric front windows and locks, perimeter alarm, steering adjustment, 14-inch steel wheels, tire pressure monitoring, driver’s seat with height adjustment and preparation for a sound system.

+ Fiat Cronos 1.0 Drive Manual 2023 – R$ 78,490

All items from version 1.0 Manual plus 7-inch multimedia center, multifunction steering wheel, USB for rear seat, rear parking sensors, electric rear windows, signature LED headlights and 15-inch steel wheels.

+ Fiat Cronos 1.3 Drive Manual 2023 – R$ 84,490

All items from version 1;0 Manual Drive with 1.3 motor to optional S Design package.

+ Fiat Cronos 1.3 Drive CVT 2023 – R$ 88,790

All items from the 1.3 Manual Drive version plus CVT gearbox, cruise control, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant and Sport mode.

+ Fiat Cronos 1.3 Precision CVT 2023 – BRL 93,490

All items from the 1.3 Drive CVT version plus 16-inch alloy wheels, face key, automatic air conditioning, reversing camera, fog lights, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and turn signal repeater, courtesy lights under the mirrors, synthetic leather-covered steering wheel, paddles for manual gear shifting, front armrest, split rear seats, chrome exterior handles and brown synthetic leather interior (optional).

