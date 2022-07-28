Fiesp prepares manifesto in defense of democracy; Febraban says it will sign document | Economy

The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) prepares its own manifesto in defense of democracy, with the signature of business associations and civil society.

Entrepreneurs sign letter in defense of electronic voting machines and democracy

The text, still under construction, will be published in national newspapers and read at 10 am on August 11, at the USP Law School, in the College’s Noble Hall.

This Wednesday (27), the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informed that it decided to sign the Fiesp document, called “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”.

The manifesto led by Fiesp is the second public manifesto launched in defense of democracy after successive attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the electoral system. According to the entity, the vision is that “respect for the rule of law and development are indispensable conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges”.

Manifesto for Democracy

In a separate event also on August 11, but at 11:30 am – in the courtyard of the same Faculty of Law, the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” will be launched.

The document – ​​which has 60,000 signatures – was created by former students of the University of São Paulo Law School..

An excerpt from the text states that the Brazilian elections carried out through the electronic process “have served as an example in the world”.

“We had several alternations of power with respect to the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. The electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice”, says the document.

August 11, chosen for reading the manifestos, commemorates the anniversary of the creation of law courses in the country.

The date also coincides with the reading of a manifesto in the same place in 1977 to denounce the military dictatorship, which subtracted rights and killed opponents of the regime. A group of 17 people who signed the previous document are included in the current letter in favor of electronic voting and democracy.

The list of signatories includes names such as The list includes names such as Walter Schalka, president of Suzano; Roberto Setúbal, former president of Banco Itaú; Natália Dias, CEO of Standard Bank; Pedro Moreira Salles, chairman of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco; Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank; Tarcila Ursini, board member of EB Capital, among others.