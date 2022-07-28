FIFA 23: Hypermotion2 promises to change shots, goalkeepers and running | fifa

Released along with FIFA 22, Hypermotion has evolved and reached the 2nd version for FIFA 23. The tool created by EA Sports to improve animations and, mainly, the game’s artificial intelligence has evolved. For the latest installment of the franchise with the classic name, Hypermotion2 promises new shots on goal, a change in ball disputes between goalkeeper and striker in aerial balls and a major transformation in racing.

In a closed event for the press and content creators, Sam Rivera, producer of EA Sports, explained how Hypermotion2 was made and what would be the news brought by the evolution. In total, there were seven main points that ge explains in detail below.

Vinicius Jr in FIFA 23 — Photo: Disclosure

1. More realistic movement of the entire team (Full team authentic motion)

EA Sports held two matches at the La Romareda stadium in Zaragoza, Spain. During the games, the developer captured the movements of the 22 players on the field plus referee and reserves that entered the field.

Through Machine Learning, EA plans to create more realistic movements and positioning within the game. Both for those who are controlling the ball and for those who are being controlled by artificial intelligence.

According to the Iberdrola website, Machine Learning is a discipline in the field of Artificial Intelligence that, through algorithms, gives computers the ability to identify patterns in massive data and make predictions.

2. Exclusive animations for women’s football

One of the matches held for motion capture was focused on women’s football. The developer’s idea is to produce more realistic and consistent animations with the modality. During the presentation, the producer did not explicitly mention what these new visual additions would be.

FIFA 23 will include women's football clubs — Photo: Disclosure

3. Technical dribbling

The idea is very similar to what happened in the first version of Hypermotion, scanning and transporting dribbling animations closer to reality into FIFA. Also, from 23, left-handed players will perform the movement with their left leg, which was not the case in previous versions.

From the Machine Learning functionality in Hypermotion 2, EA promises to improve a very specific point of defense. Defenders, wingers, midfielders or any other player who is scoring on their own field will gain new animations to surround and pounce on the attacker. The intention is to give more variety to defensive movements in FIFA 23 as well as dribbling.

5. New types of sprint (AcceleRATE)

A novelty that promises to greatly impact the competitive gameplay of FIFA 23 is the new AcceleRATE. In FIFA 23, players will be divided into three acceleration categories. They are: Explosive, Delayed and Controlled.

It’s pretty intuitive when you read each one. Explosives start sprinting much faster, lose power in long runs, and are better in short spaces. Delays are the exact opposite. They start out slower, but tend to catch up to the opponent at greater distances.

Finally, the Controls, which do not start explosively or fire over time, just maintain a constant speed.

FIFA 23: see EA Sports football game announcement trailer

6. More details on submissions (Composed ball striking)

In FIFA 22, with the first version of Hypermotion, EA implemented small animation details in the game to make the game more realistic. Already in FIFA 23, with the evolution to Hypermotion2, the developer promises to do the same with the submissions.

Starting with this year’s title, submissions will be more plastic and will have more animations to add variety. Both inside and outside the area.

7. Goalkeeper x Striker in aerial disputes

EA Sports admitted that there were clear goalkeeper problems in crosses into the area. Therefore, he decided to redesign the entire process of ball dispute between goalkeeper and opposing player. More animations and less chance of bizarre crashes, according to the developer.

It is worth remembering that all these changes above will only be available for the current generation of consoles, which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Stadia and now the PC.

ge Central comments on FIFA 23 news

Features for everyone

Despite focusing more on the current generation, EA has also implemented some important gameplay changes that will be available for all platforms. The first and most impressive is something very similar to what did the main rival eFootball 2022, the old PES.

FIFA 23 will have a Super-kick (Power shot), which will be much stronger than a common finish, on the other hand, it will take a long time to finish the animation and must be used in very specific situations. To activate, just finish holding R1+L1 (RB+LB).

Another very impactful change that has no platform limitation is the new set pieces. Corners, free kicks and penalties were completely redone. Now for free kicks and corners, you will have to choose, in addition to strength, which part of the foot you will hit (three toes, toe, trivela, instep, etc).

New free kick for FIFA 23 — Photo: Reproduction