FIFA 23 promises more realistic gameplay with HyperMotion 2; see details | sport games

FIFA 23 arrives on September 30th and will have an important novelty: HyperMotion 2. The technology arrives renewed and with even more data than in its first generation, present in the franchise since FIFA 22. Among the improvements promised by EA are joint movement of the teams, impacts closer to reality and exclusive animations for women’s football. This time, the 11v11 captures featured two separate games and four teams: two male and two female, increasing the amount of data collected to represent the athletes on the field.

Check out more details about HyperMotion 2 below and learn how it should impact your experience when playing FIFA 23. It’s worth remembering that the title is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One , Nintendo Switch and PC.

1 of 4 FIFA 23 arrives with new HyperMotion 2, which promises even more realism in movements on the field — Photo: Disclosure / EA FIFA 23 arrives with new HyperMotion 2, which promises even more realism in movements on the field — Photo: Disclosure / EA

The new generation of HyperMotion is based on the mixture of two elements: the live capture of movements and actions “predicted” by machine learning, that is, the use of Artificial Intelligence to learn from the data collected and make decisions in the field.

The matches that served as a base took place in Zaragoza, Spain, and several professional players participated, in addition to the refereeing teams. In all, there were 71 people present in both games, generating a good amount of data for the developers. This capture process allowed EA, for example, to improve joint movements, whether between teammates or in relation to opponents.

In addition to live captures, EA promises to expand its algorithm, focusing on machine learning to deliver more natural movements in matches. With the information collected, the AI ​​is already able to generate the movements without including the animations, that is, only with what it learned from the database. In addition to the impact on FIFA 23 itself, the trend is that, due to the technology used, these movements become more realistic over time.

2 of 4 HyperMotion 2 featured capture of two 11v11 matches to make movements more real — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube (EA) HyperMotion 2 featured capture of two 11v11 matches to make movements more real — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube (EA)

The gameplay will have interesting changes in the new game. EA promises, for example, a joint movement of teams, preventing teams from being disorganized on the field. Thus, athletes will move according to their teammates, following lines more easily, retreating together or even advancing as a group.

Another point that gains strength is the movement of women’s teams on the field. The 11v11 capture promises to considerably improve the mechanics of the players, as well as the relationship with opponents and teammates. According to EA, the animations focused on women’s football also include data from the actions of the best players in the world, including Sam Kerr herself, who is the cover of the game with Kylian Mbappé.

3 out of 4 Women’s football gained major focus in FIFA 23; matches will have more real movements — Photo: Disclosure / EA Women’s football has gained a major focus in FIFA 23; matches will have more real movements — Photo: Disclosure / EA

The new HyperMotion will also allow for more natural dribbling with the ball at your feet. Players will be able, for example, to pass a marker with only the left analog stick, used to direct the race. In previous versions, including FIFA 22, the athlete would slide when being directed to the opposite side (or at wider angles). The quality of this move, it is worth mentioning, will be related to the overall player used.

Defense moves like surrounding the opponent to strike at the right time will also improve. It will be easier, for example, to block the ball with the defender, to disarm being the last man, among other examples. EA also improved the carts and the difference between fast players and markers, making the ball dispute more real in open field racing situations.

4 of 4 Changes also pick up some attack and defense points, with the promise of more dribbling and powerful kicks — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube (EA) Changes also take some points of attack and defense, with the promise of more dribbling and powerful kicks — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube (EA)

The defender may not have the same acceleration, but if he has a constant speed, he will be able to get close to the attacker and give a prolonged cart, very interesting for steals or ball blocks (despite the high risk of foul or even penalty). The expectation is to reduce the predictability of attacks of the type, quite common in FIFA for a long time.