FII HGLG11 announces the purchase of Log CP’s logistics warehouses for 453 million; ifix rises

The largest FII in the logistics segment in terms of number of shareholders – 314.4 thousand –, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) signed a contract for the purchase of two properties in the city of Betim, in Minas Gerais. The spaces belong to Log Comercial Properties e Participações (LOGG3) and will cost the fund a total of R$453 million.

According to a material fact, CSHG Logística will pay R$ 244 million for a logistics condominium with 95 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), an amount equivalent to R$ 2.55 thousand per square meter.

The space is under construction – which should be completed this semester – and, according to a notice to the market, is already fully leased to a large company.

The transaction with Log also provides for the acquisition of 47.88% of the company that owns a multi-user logistics condominium also in Betim. The property with almost 138 thousand square meters of GLA has eight logistics warehouses built and rented.

For the space, CSHG Logística is willing to pay R$ 209 million, equivalent to R$ 3,166 thousand per square meter.

The purchase of the two properties – which together total R$ 453 million – is subject to the overcoming of conditions set out in the contract between the fund and Log.

Currently, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) has a portfolio of 19 properties that, together, add up to a GLA of 823 thousand square meters.

The warehouses are located in the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. Currently, the vacancy rate for spaces is 7.8%, according to the fund’s latest management report.

The portfolio will end July as the FII that distributed the most dividends – considering only the most liquid funds on the Exchange. On the 14th, CSHG Logística deposited BRL 3.30 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 2.01%.

ifix today

In this Wednesday’s session (27), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 10:53 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.09%, at 2,797 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (26)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 4.25 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate Others 0.99 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture 0.97 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro 0.96 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics 0.93

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (26):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -1.02 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income Hybrid -0.9 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture -0.65 LVBI11 VBI Logistics Logistics -0.52 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. furniture -0.52

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Revaluation of CSHG Residencial properties; TG Real Estate reviews offer parameters

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

CSHG Residential Properties ([ativo=HGRS11]) have a high value of 12$

CBRE Consultoria do Brasil concluded the revaluation of the FII CSHG Residencial portfolio and pointed to a 12.01% increase in the fair value of properties, according to a material fact released by the fund on Tuesday (26).

According to calculations by the management team, the result represents a positive variation of approximately 16.48% in the equity value of the portfolio’s share.

Currently, CSHG Residencial has 43 apartments in the JML 747 building and another 67 in the Faria Lima project, both in São Paulo. The units represent a GLA of almost 10 thousand square meters.

The fund explains that the revaluation of properties normally takes place in the last quarter of each year, but management observed events that could impact the value of assets and anticipated the evaluation.

TG Real Estate (TGRE11) reviews parameters of the fund’s second issuance of shares

In a material fact released this Tuesday (26), the FII TG Real Estate announced changes in the fund’s second issue of quotas, released last month. The offer aims to raise R$ 350 million.

According to the statement, the unit value of the new quotas was changed from R$9.94 to R$9.61. With the primary distribution fee of R$0.39, the total subscription price will be R$10.00.

TG Real Estate focuses on investing in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI) and equity interests in real estate projects.

dividends today

Check out which are the 10 real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (27):

ticker Date Background Performance 07/27/2022 TJKB11 TJK Real Estate Income BRL 2.52 07/27/2022 PBLV11 Prologis Brazil Logistics Venture BRL 33.92

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: FII CARE11 shares skyrocket after investee company wins competition for cemeteries in São Paulo

The FII Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) rose sharply in the session on Tuesday (26), after the consortium led by Cortel – the main company in the country’s death care sector – bought one of the blocks for the cemeteries concession. and funeral services in São Paulo (SP). The shares of the fund, which has a 20.24% stake in Cortel, rose by 15%, but mitigated the rise and closed with gains of 10%.

According to the competition, held this Tuesday by the City of São Paulo, the winning companies will be responsible for the management, operation, maintenance, exploration, revitalization and expansion of 22 public cemeteries and crematoria in the capital of São Paulo. For the public concession, the spaces were divided into four blocks.

Cortel – which led a consortium that also includes the Zion Capital real estate fund (ZIFF11) – bought block two, formed by the cemeteries of Araça, Dom Bosco, Santo Amaro, São Paulo and Vila Nova Cachoeirinha.

To explore the spaces, the group will pay BRL 200 million, about BRL 30 million above the minimum amount requested. According to competition rules, the term of validity of the concession contract is 25 years.

The first real estate fund focused on the death care segment, Brazilian Graveyard operates in the commercialization of assignments of the right to use temporary and perpetual graves, cremations, services and funeral plans, in addition to the cremation of animals.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live off your income and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property

Related