First day of Pronampe breaks resource release record

Banco do Brasil broke a record and made available R$ 2.5 billion in loans to micro and small business customers through Pronampe

Last Monday (25), a new round of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) was released. In this way, Banco do Brasil broke a record and provided R$ 2.5 billion in loans through the program, according to information provided by the institution to Estadão/Broadcast.

According to BB, in total there were 23,516 operations with micro and small companies that are clients of the bank through the BB Capital line of Giro Pronampe MPE. However, last year, the highest daily amount released was BRL 2.1 billion, the bank said. Until that time, this had been the historical record for BB releases through Pronampe.

The forecast is that by the end of this year between R$ 30 billion and R$ 40 billion will be released by Pronampe.

Carlos Motta, BB’s vice president of retail business, pointed out that the bank has been granting loans at branches and through internet self-service. Thus, according to the institution, the credit in the account occurs within a few minutes.

“Banco do Brasil’s participation in the program reinforces our partnership with micro and small companies and helps in the development and strengthening of business in the country,” said Motta.

In 2020 and 2021, BB made R$ 15.2 billion available through Pronampe to 186 thousand companies, which represents a 24% share of the bank in the program.

Pronampe was developed in 2020 with the aim of providing support to micro and small companies due to the economic impact generated by the covid-19 pandemic. However, the program has been extended.

In 2022, loans under the program have a Selic rate plus 6% per year, and can be contracted up to R$150,000. In this way, companies with annual revenues of up to R$ 4.8 million can contract the credit through this modality.

Furthermore, Pronampe loans are guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO). BB grants an 11-month grace period, with a total term of 48 months.

