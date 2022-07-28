First image of ‘The Whale’ shows Brendan Fraser weighing in at an impressive 272 kilos – Prisma

Brendan Fraser was once a heartthrob in Hollywood, broke hearts, played fun roles, fell out of favor, went into decline, almost disappeared, but he turned around and got attention again at 53 years old. And your first picture in the movie The Whalestill without a title in Portuguese, is very impressive.

In the film, he plays a professor facing a divorce and trying to have a good relationship with his 17-year-old daughter. Because of this complicated situation, the character starts to eat compulsively, which makes him reach an unbelievable 272 kilos.

In the photo above, Fraser wears prosthetics and makeup to get closer to looking like someone with all that weight. So, no one needs to worry, because the actor didn’t go on a fattening diet to get to over 270 kilos, which could be a risk to his health. But Brendan has also gained weight in recent years and told Newsweek that it helped him play the character. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done and it’s going to be pretty impressive,” he said.



The Whale is directed by Darren Aronofsky, who has made famous films like Mother!, black swan, The fighter, between others. The premiere of his new work takes place in 2022, but no date has been released so far. The film will be released in Brazil, but no date has been announced either.

Fraser can be seen on TV, in the great series Doom Patrolfrom DC Comics, in which he plays Robotman, one of the main characters in the story.



