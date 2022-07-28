five R$70,000 compact sedans that are good deals

Even with the retreat of the pandemic and the US dollar, and with the advance of vaccination in Brazil, the prices of used cars continue to scare Brazilians. Among the 0-km models, in addition to the lack of units for prompt delivery, due to the lack of chips, prices currently start at R$ 65 thousand. This in the case of entry hatches, such as Renault Kwid and Fiat Mobi. However, those looking for more space, the way is to aim at the compact sedans.

Although they are super valued at the moment, it is possible to find interesting used sedans in the range of R$ 70 thousand. Therefore, the Car Journal The following brings together five model options that are good buys. It is worth mentioning that the segment shrank with the rapid advancement of SUVs, but still maintains a relevant share in the Brazilian market.

Before listing the chosen sedans, a few observations. Mining the used market requires patience and care. It is worth researching about replacement parts and maintenance costs. Also, it is crucial to take a test drive before closing the deal. After all, any car can have more serious faults and problems, no matter if it’s two decades old or if it’s a new one. Finally, if you do not understand mechanics, it is recommended to seek professional help.

Check out five used sedans that can be good deals below.

Renault Logan

THE Renault has been renewing its range of vehicles here in Brazil. Recently, it brought the new generation of Kwidas well as your electric version. However, although it was important for the French company in the domestic market, the logan won’t win a new generation around here. In Brazil since 2007, the sedan has always been a success. However, like other brands, such as Ford, Renault decided to invest everything in the most expensive and “profitable” SUVs and models.

Therefore, we will not have new loganas well as the new Sandero. But the sedan is a good option in the used market, especially for those who need space. In the Zen 1.6 16V Flex version, year/model 2021, the Renault is priced in the R$65,000 range. It has items such as air conditioning and on-board computer and, as it is recent, it may have low mileage. Even the same version with automatic transmission costs between R$ 72 thousand and R$ 73 thousand.

Hyundai HB20S

Brother of the HB20 hatch, the HB20S is another good option for a used sedan. The Vision version, year/model 2020, comes with the 1.0 Flex 12-valve engine that generates up to 80 hp of power with ethanol. The maximum torque is 10.2 mkgf. Although it has a manual transmission, the variant has an on-board computer, air conditioning and a 475-liter trunk.

According to the Fipe table, the average price of this version is R$ 67 thousand. However, it may vary in the market. For those looking for options with automatic exchange, the value range increases significantly to between R$ 76 thousand and R$ 78 thousand.

Honda City

O Honda City won a new generation at the end of 2021 and, along with the sedan, this year the Japanese company brought the unprecedented hatch body to Brazil. The Japanese brand’s compact arrived to take the place of the Previous City (pictured above) also from Civic, which will gain a new generation at the end of 2022. The problem is that the sedan has gone up a notch and prices start from R$ 116 thousand. In this way, the old generation of City can be a good option to buy.

The DX variant, for example, from 2018, brings the 1.5 flex engine with 116 hp and 15.6 mkgf of torque. It can be found for R$ 67 thousand with manual transmission, alloy wheels and on-board computer. Highlight for the average consumption of 14.6 km/l with gasoline on the road, and 12.4 km/l in the city. However, those who opt for the automatic version will face difficulties in finding lower values. Most are on average R$80,000 or more.

Chevrolet Onix plus

O Onyx is the most successful recent model of the Chevrolet in Brazil. In fact, the compact led the 2021 sales ranking in the sedan category. In all, around 54,000 units were registered, almost twice as many as the second place. The model received the 2023 line this year, when it was presented at the Lollapalooza music festival. And, as it has a history in the country, it deserves attention in the used market due to its high output.

The LT 1.0 flex version, year/model 2020, for example, is found in the range of BRL 67,000 to BRL 69,000 in the Fipe table. With this engine and six-speed manual transmission, it has 82 hp of power and 10.6 mkgf of maximum torque. Consumption is the highlight, with an average of 12 km/l in the city and 15.7 km/l on the highway. The automatic versions require more investment as they bring the 1.0 turbo flex engine up to 116 hp and 16.8 mkgf. The values ​​start from R$ 75 thousand.

Fiat Cronos

Even without having a great prominence in sales since 2018, when it debuted in Brazil, the Fiat Cronos can be a good bet for those looking for a sedan. Even the model recently won the 2023 line in Argentine. And the update should soon arrive in Brazil, in August. That’s why we’ve added the Italian brand’s sedan to this list.

In the Drive 1.3 8V flex year/model 2020 version, for example, the values ​​start at R$ 70 thousand. With this engine, the sedan delivers 109 hp and 14 mkgf of torque. The top speed reaches 183 km/h. However, for those looking for more performance and automatic transmission, the 1.8 16V version has an average price ranging from R$75,000 to R$77,000.

Bonus: Toyota Etios

O Toyota Etios discontinued in the Brazilian market in 2021. The automaker removed the compact sedan to expand the production of the Corolla Cross SUV. But, even if it is no longer for sale, the model has good value options in the used market. The 2020 X Plus version features the 1.5 16V flex engine that generates 107 hp and up to 14.7 mkgf of torque with ethanol. The transmission is a 6-speed manual and the price is R$ 68 thousand. A highlight is the trunk of 562 liters.

