Flamengo dominates, but Athletico holds a tie in the Copa do Brasil

It was an attack versus defense game at Maracanã (RJ). Flamengo stayed practically the entire game in Athletico-PR’s field, pressured, put balls on the post, but the people from Paraná managed to hold on and got the tie in 0 to 0, which was celebrated as a victory, tonight (27), in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The return match will take place on August 17, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR).

On the weekend, for the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo receives Atlético-GO, Saturday (30), at Maracanã. Athletico will host São Paulo, on Sunday (31), at Arena da Baixada.

Gabigol misses a lot of goals

Playing in a more defensive way to help Pedro, Gabigol ended up missing good chances when he had the opportunity. In one of them, he even kicked the grass. In another, he lost under the goalposts. In one more, he had the misfortune of Khellven to save over the line and, to top it off, he even kicked a ball into the crossbar.

The best – Pedro sends a message to Tite

In great phase, the Flamengo striker most likely left a good impression on coach Tite, present at Maracanã. In addition to appearing in scoring chances, he also created, gave beautiful passes to his teammates and showed that he is in the fight for a spot in the Brazilian team for the Qatar World Cup.

Flamengo live

The worst – Nervous Abner

Athletico’s full-back Abner was a bit nervous on the pitch and lost the ball a few times. In others, he made wrong passes in a clear sign of nervousness.

Flamengo’s performance

Dorival Júnior put on the field what he considers the starting lineup. The first half was under pressure from the Carioca club, with Athletico following closely and using a lot of individual marking. Flamengo had more than 70% possession of the ball, but was not efficient in finishing. Highlight for the left side with Filipe Luís and in the recovery of the ball.

In the second half, Flamengo continued to dominate. The entry of the experienced Vidal brought more dynamics to the carioca club, which wasted some opportunities in the second stage. Dorival’s team was consistent, but could not break the Paraná defense. Cebolinha, in turn, entered well, but lacked breadth.

Atletico performance

Athletico practically did not reach Flamengo’s goal. The team entered the field with an excessively defensive proposal, but within what it proposed, it was efficient, since it made a hard marking and without giving much space to the cariocas. In the second half, Felipão made changes to explore counterattacks, but they almost didn’t exist.

Almost, Peter!

Flamengo arrived on the left and, in a Filipe Luís cross, Pedro deflected with a heel, but goalkeeper Bento made the save.

bento very booed

The goalkeeper of Athletico-PR received many boos from Flamengo fans, especially at the time of the goal kick. At 21, shirt 1 received a yellow card for the delay in charging.

Play worked, missed chance

Pedro made an individual bid, played for João Gomes who crossed in the area for Gabi. Shirt 9 got the ball wrong and kicked it over the goal.

Fernandinho has only chance for Athletico in the 1st half

Athletico’s first clear chance of a goal came in the 45th minute of the first half, when Terans made a great individual move and rolled to Fernandinho, who arrived hitting with some danger for Santos’ goal.

Uhhhh, on the beam!

Just six minutes into the second half, Pedro headed in a beautiful header on the left post of Bento, after a corner taken by Arrascaeta.

Terans leaves with a face of few friends

Midfielder Terans was replaced by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, 16 minutes into the second half, and forward Vitinho was admitted, but he left the field with a face of few friends, visibly dissatisfied.

Khellven saves almost over the line

At 21 minutes of the second half, Pedro rolled to Gabriel, who kicked well and placed, but Khellven, well posted, saved with a header almost over the line.

In dash!

At 25, Thiago Maia went to the back line on the right, crossed back and Gabigol kicked hard, facing goalkeeper Bento, but the ball hit the crossbar.

David Luiz is expelled after cursing

In stoppage time, defender David Luiz committed a foul in the midfield, did not agree with referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira’s appointment and, annoyed, uttered an expletive: ‘Go take it…’. The authority did not like it and presented a direct red card to the defender, who lacks Flamengo in the return game as well as Thiago Maia, who received the third yellow card.

Greatest champion, Felipão completes 100 matches for the Copa do Brasil

Brazilian national team coach penta world cup, Luiz Felipe scolari completed 100 matches for the Copa do Brasil today. The Athletico coach is also the biggest winner of the competition, with four titles out of the five finals. In addition, he has eight semi-finals and 13 quarter-finals in the tournament.

Tite is present

The coach of the Brazilian team was at Maracanã to watch the match. In addition to Tite, assistant coach César Sampaio was also present. In Flamengo, due to the good phase, Pedro has been drawing attention to the next call-up.

Watch the Fla fans party at the entrance to the field

Another Flamengo party at Maracanã for the Copa do Brasil! Fireworks, red-black smoke and flag in the North Sector! pic.twitter.com/LBgcBvGPqC — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) July 28, 2022

Varela arrives in Rio during the game

After executing the FIFA trigger and suspending his contract with Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, Uruguayan right-back Gillermo Varela landed in Rio de Janeiro during the match at Maracanã. The player will sign a one-year contract with Rubro-Negro this Thursday (28).

Pablo doesn’t recover in time

Striker Pablo did not recover in time to be in full physical condition for the match against Flamengo. Athletico preferred to save him for the game against Estudiantes (ARG), on the 4th, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 0 x 0 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Copa do Brasil – quarterfinals

Date and time: July 27, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Léo Pereira, Gabigol, Thiago Maia and Arrascaeta (FLA); Bento, Fernandinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini, Matheus Felipe (ATH)

Red card: David Luiz (FLA)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro (Everton Cebolinha), Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno (Matheus Felipe) and Nico; Khellven, Erick, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Léo Cittadini) and Abner; Terans (Vitinho) and Cuello (Marcelo Cirino). Technician: Felipe