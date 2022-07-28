Flamengo fans campaign against hiring Chilean midfielder Pulgar on social media

Fiorentina’s midfielder would be another reinforcement for the squad of Rubro-Negro in the middle of the year

O Flamengo continues in search of reinforcements for the squad in this window of July 2022. After hiring Everton Cebolinha and Vidal, the carioca club seeks to close with midfielder Erick Pulgara Chilean who works in the Fiorentina. The information was first published by the ge and confirmed by the ESPN.com.br.

The transfer, however, could cause problems for Rubro-Negro. On social media, fans are already campaigning against the arrival of the Chilean with the hashtag #PulgarNão.

In 2013, the steering wheel was involved in a traffic accident in which he ran over a 66-year-old man who died. At the time, the player was 18 years old and had been placed in preventive detention.

This year, the athlete again had problems with the police when he was accused of involvement in the rape of a 24-year-old woman at her home in Santiago, capital of Chile. According to the website geFlamengo called the Chilean police to find out about the case, but the response was that he was not involved in it.

According to sources that follow the negotiation, the hiring can happen and the athlete is trying hard to transfer to Rio de Janeiro. The athlete’s staff and Pulgar seek to leave the Italian club and talk to Fiorentina.

In addition to Pulgar, another athlete who is close to Flamengo is the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela. He should land in Brazil this Wednesday (27) to sign the contract. His agent is also in the country to attend the meeting with Flamengo’s football board.

ESPN also learned that the agent, who is also a representative of striker Brian Rodríguezof Los Angeles FCgives Major League Socceris in the country to negotiate with Flamengo and with another team a possible coming of the athlete to Brazilian football.