Flamengo leader mocks Caixa agreement with Corinthians

Corinthians announced this Tuesday (26) a new agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal in order to pay in installments the debt of more than R$ 600 million related to the construction of Neo Química Arena. Completed in 2014, for the World Cup, the club’s stadium from São Paulo has not yet been paid for.

Corinthians was unable to fulfill its obligations with Caixa Econômica Federal and therefore had to refinance the amount due. The announcement was made on Tuesday. According to the terms, the São Paulo club will not pay anything in 2022. As of 2023, it will pay interest on the debt. The debt principal will only be paid from 2023 onwards. There will be 17 years of payments.

Caixa Econômica Federal required Corinthians to present as guarantees, box office revenues, broadcasting rights and sales of players. The original loan taken by the club in 2013 was R$400 million.

The general and legal vice president of Flamengo took advantage of the disclosure of the agreement between Corinthians and Caixa to polemicize on social networks. Luiz Eduardo Baptista posted: “We don’t pay because we don’t have the money for it, only for new hires. So we get more discounts and more time. Can you, Arnold? What about Financial FairPlay?”

The criticism reflects a feeling widely seen among fans of rival Corinthians clubs in relation to how the São Paulo club continues to hire even without paying the million-dollar debt with Caixa. BAP’s post immediately had a huge impact.

In the mid-year window, Corinthians already hired midfielder Fausto Vera, striker Yuri Alberto and defender Balbuena.

