Flamengo x Athletico-PR refereeing was a disaster

Luiz Flávio de Oliveira’s refereeing in the game tied 0-0 at Maracanã, for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR did not please either team, with the Rio de Janeiro club complaining about a penalty and the expulsion of Fernandinho, while the club from Paraná charged the expulsions of Arrascaeta and Gabigol.

In Mauro Cezar’s Live, the journalist says that the refereeing was a disaster and the biggest harm was football, criticizing mainly the lack of criteria in the markings.

“The refereeing was a disaster and harmed everyone. Gabigol could have been expelled. I don’t think the VAR had to call there, it was a bid for the referee, it’s the referee’s fault and not the VAR, the VAR has to call in bids of doubt. He was on the side and saw it, he didn’t give Gabriel Barbosa a red card because he didn’t want to”, says Mauro Cezar.

“There was, for VAR, a move in which Fernandinho would have elbowed Filipe Luís, then the VAR had to call for the referee to look in detail because he was further away, it was a more discreet move, so to speak. sequence could have sent off Arrascaeta, should have sent off Arrascaeta and could have given Leo Pereira a penalty”, he adds.

The columnist of UOL states that he does not consider the play in which Léo Pereira had his shirt pulled as a penalty, but points out that the problem in this case is the lack of discretion in the refereeing.

“For me, Léo Pereira gives up playing when his shirt is pulled, that would be my criterion, but I’m not a referee and Brazilian referees in these shirt pulls, even more subtle, usually score a penalty, so the issue is the lack of criteria . tomorrow or the day after the same referee, maybe even with a softer shirt pull, puts the ball on the penalty mark”, says Mauro Cezar.

Finally, he states that it was not the case to point out one of the two clubs as a victim, since mistakes occurred for both sides and the biggest loser was football.

“Lack of criteria, wrong decisions, this move is very interpretive, I also don’t think the VAR has to call because he saw very well what happened, he was close, always well placed and making wrong decisions. The refereeing was a disaster for the No one was a victim, football was the victim, refereeing was very bad, a terrible thing”, he concludes.

