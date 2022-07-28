Flamengo’s attack doesn’t hit the target and Athetico-PR manages to hold the goalless draw at Maracanã

Despite dominating the attack against Athletico-PR, the players’ aim was not good and the team was only 0 x 0 at Maracanã

On Wednesday (27), at Maracanã, Flamengo and Athletico-PR made the first duel of the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil. And despite the team led by coach Dorival Júnior crushing Athetico-PR in the attack, the score did not come out at 0 x 0 and everything remains open for the decisive confrontation at Arena da Baixada.

The first half was overwhelming for the Flamengo, however, even with 9 shots against none of the opponent, the goal did not come out. Santos, goalkeeper of Mengão, if he saw the ball in the first stage of the duel.

According to data from Sofascore, Flamengo had 74% of ball possession in the match and controlled the game the way they wanted, going to the attack and giving several dangers to the defense of Athletico-PR, however, nothing was effective and Mengão could not leaving 0 on the scoreboard at Maracanã.

Gabigol, for example, according to Sofascore, took seven shots, two of which were directly on the goal and one on the crossbar. The striker was one of the highlights of the team in the match, he made 4 decisive passes, had 71 actions with the ball and hit 47/55 correct passes, which gives about 85%.

Match numbers:

Ownership: 74% – 26%

Finishing: 22 – 4

Shots on goal: 6 – 0

Big odds: 0 – 0

Correct passes: 614 (89%) – 162 (68%)

*Sofascore data