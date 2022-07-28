Foot on the sand! Flights plus 5-star stay in Fortaleza or Jericoacoara from R$1,744 per person

It’s no secret that Ceará holds fascinating beauties and places like Fortaleza or the beautiful Jericoacoara are guaranteed to have an incredible vacation! We found packages with flights plus accommodation in Hotel Gran Marquise, in Fortaleza, from R$ 3,488 per couple, that is, R$ 1,744 per person, in double accommodation. And in the sensational Essenza Hotel, in Jericoacoara, from R$8,939 per couple, that is, R$4,469 per person. Both with breakfast included.

The installment can be made in up to 8 interest-free installments and, if you prefer, on the website it is also possible to book only the daily ones, without air tickets and without additional fees at the closing of the purchase.

Take the opportunity to read more details about hotels in Ceará below.

Hotel Gran Marquise (Fortaleza, CE)

Packages from R$3,488 per couple, that is, R$1,744 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

the five star Hotel Gran Marquise is on the edge of Praia do Mucuripe. The accommodation has two restaurants. At Mucuripe, breakfast is included in the rate and the other meals are separate. Mangostin is dedicated to Asian dishes. To complete, the lobby bar offers snacks and drinks. For leisure, the infrastructure includes an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the sea, a kids area in high season, a fitness center and, at an additional cost, the complete GranSpa by L’Occitane, with treatments and massages at an additional cost.

The published prices are for the Superior apartment, with capacity for two adults and a child up to 6 years old, plus flights. To add the flights for the child, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another accommodation option, book via the resort page on Zarpo.

Essenza Hotel (Jericoacoara, CE)

Packages from R$8,939 per couple, that is, R$4,469 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

O Essenza Hotel it is next to the Duna do Pôr do Sol and on the coast of Jericoacoara. The accommodation is exclusive for people over 12 years old and the suites have a view of the sea or the Duna do Pôr do Sol. In terms of gastronomy, breakfast is included in the rate, while other meals take place at Essenza Bistrô and Osteria at a separate cost. In addition to the private pool, the hotel also has an infinity pool by the sea, with a waterfall, whirlpool and wet bar. There is also a panoramic jacuzzi, gym, dry and wet saunas and the Aram Spa.

The published prices are for the Essenza Lounge apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another occupancy option, book via the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!