For Cuca, Atltico will have to overcome both rounds of the 2021 Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca set a goal of 15 wins for Atltico in the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship for the title

In 2021, Atltico was dominant and campaigned for respect in the Brazilian Championship, ending a 50-year drought in the national tournament. In the opinion of coach Cuca, however, Galo will have to overcome the excellent performances of both periods of last year to be champion again.

Atltico had identical campaigns in both rounds of Serie A in 2021. Both in the first and second half of the competition, Galo had 13 wins, three draws and suffered only three defeats – adding 42 points in each half and totaling 84.

Allied in the search for the Brazilian title

Teams that performed a necessary feat for Atltico in the Brazilian Championship

In 4th place in the classification table, Alvinegro currently has 32 points. If you reach Cuca’s goal, with 15 wins in 19 games in the second round, the team will reach 77 points.

According to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the team that reaches 77 points in the current edition of the Brazilian will have a 99.8% chance of winning the cup. For the most successful coach in Atlético’s history, that’s the goal.

In 2021, Atltico had a great ally in winning the Brazilian Championship: its fans. Of the 19 games played at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, Galo had an impressive 17 victories, with just one draw and one defeat.

There will be nine matches at home in the second round of Serie A in 2022. If they keep the great record with Cuca and win all the matches playing in their domains, Atltico will need to add another six victories away from home to reach the coach’s objective.

Teams that performed a necessary feat for Atltico in the Brazilian Championship 2008 – So Paulo ended the 19th round in 4th place, with 33 points, eight behind leader Grmio – photo: Wander Roberto/VIPCOMM So Paulo scored 42 points in the second round and ended up three ahead of Grmio, winning the third consecutive title in the Brazilian Championship – photo: Rubens Chiri/So Paulo 2009 – Flamengo ended the 19th round in 10th place, with 27 points, ten behind the International leader – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo Flamengo scored 40 points in the second round and ended up two ahead of Inter, becoming champion – photo: Reproduction 2018 – Palmeiras ended the 19th round in 6th place, with 33 points, eight behind the leader So Paulo – photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Palmeiras scored 47 points in the second round and ended up eight ahead of Flamengo, vice-leader, becoming champion – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras

