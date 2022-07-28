“Forgotten oil company” stock could jump 48% in 2022, estimates BofA – Money Times

Far from the spotlight Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), PetroRio (PRIOR3) and even from 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), a enauta (ENAT3) may surprise and jump 48% in 2022, estimates the bank of america in a report sent to customers.

The bank has a buy recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$26.

“We expect the stock to benefit from the important effects of higher market prices. Petroleum in earnings and the positive effects of recently announced developments that have improved prospects for the Atlanta field in the medium and long term,” he says.

The bank recalls that with the extension of the early production system contract for up to two years (from May 2023 to May 2024), the company will no longer need to stop production for 12 to 18 months in 2023-2024 before installing the new permanent system.

In May, the company obtained from National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) the approval of the new development plan and the contractual extension for another 11 years of the Atlanta field, operated exclusively by enauta.

“The increased reserve potential and recent concession life extension of the Atlanta field to 2044 should improve long-term visibility for Enauta. At the same time, asset diversification and operational challenges remain key risks.”

Increase in Enauta’s reserves

In a statement delivered to the market last Tuesday (26)the oil company reported that the accumulation in the field increased from 105.7 million barrels on December 31, 2021 to 155.7 million barrels of oil on June 30, 2022.

The new reserve report also includes the drilling of four new wells by the end of the decade, in addition to six wells that were considered in the previous reserve report and are expected to start production in 2024, with the entry into operation of the Development System. Integral (FSD).

“We see the news as positive for the enauta with a long-term vision. With the ANP’s announcement on May 19, the company had already indicated its expectation that contingent resources could be reclassified, which could result in a 35% increase in reserves”, he points out.

For the BofAthe announcement improves the perception of the long-term potential of the field of atlantawhich has been one of the main concerns of the market related to the investment thesis of enauta.

In the year, the actions of enauta go up 30%.

