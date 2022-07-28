Former Republicans and Democrats Form New US Party

The expectation is that the new party, called Forward, will be an alternative to the parties that dominate the country’s politics.

Former politicians from the Republican and Democratic parties announced on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) the creation of a new national political party in the United States. The new party, called the Forward, offers an alternative to voters dissatisfied with the country’s two-party system.

According to Reutersthe party will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang and former New Jersey Governor of the Republican Party Christine Todd.

The new party is formed by a merger of 3 political groups: the Movimento Renovar a América, formed by former employees of republican administrations; the Forward party, founded by former Democrat Yang; and the Serve America Movement, a group made up of former Republicans and independent Democrats.

The pillars of the party are “invigorate a just and prosperous economy” and “give Americans more options”. Party leaders are expected to hold events in at least 24 cities to rally support. The official launch will be in Houston, Texas, on September 24 and the 1st national convention of the party remains without a date and a defined location. Here is the full ad in English (242KB).

Forward will seek registrations in 30 states by the end of 2023 and aims to be in all 50 US states by 2024 to contest the congressional elections. At first, the objective is to present candidates for local disputes, such as municipal councils and state governments.