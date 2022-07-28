Found in Israel 1850-year-old coin depicting Roman goddess | World

A rare “extremely well-preserved” 1850-year-old bronze coin depicting the Roman moon goddess Luna has been discovered off the coast of Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said.

The piece with the portrait of the goddess Luna under the zodiacal sign of Cancer on one side and the head of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius on the other, was found in front of the coastal city of Haifa, in the north of the country.

“This is the first time such a piece has been found off the coast of Israel,” Jacob Sharvit, director of the Department of Marine Archeology at the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement released on Monday.

2 of 3 Reverse of 1850-year-old coin depicting Roman goddess found in Israel — Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP Reverse of 1850-year-old coin depicting Roman goddess found in Israel — Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

The object was in a “small set of personal artifacts” along with other pieces, Sharvit told AFP on Tuesday, adding that the circumstances of the discovery indicate that there was a shipwreck nearby.

These pieces “have been extremely well preserved. Some are indeed very rare, and their discovery completes parts of the historical puzzle of the country’s past,” added Sharvit.

This artifact was part of a series of 13 coins representing the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac.

The Roman goddess coin was minted under the tenure of Antoninus Pius (AD 138-161) in Alexandria, Egypt, according to the IAA.

3 of 3 1850-year-old coin depicting a Roman goddess found in Israel — Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP 1850-year-old coin depicting a Roman goddess found in Israel — Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

The piece bears the inscription “year eight”, corresponding to the eighth year of the emperor’s reign, marking the apogee of the “Pax Romana”, a period of relative calm in the Roman Empire.

Unlike his predecessors, Antonino Pio was not a soldier and never participated in battles.