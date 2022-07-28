Galoppo plans partnership with Calleri in São Paulo

After an intense soap opera, São Paulo presented this Wednesday afternoon (27), Giuliano Galoppo. The Argentine even participated in the last two training sessions led by Rogério Ceni, aiming at the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, against América-MG, this Thursday (28), at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi.

In addition to saying that he is ready to play as much as Ceni needs, Galoppo designed the partnership with fellow countryman Jonathan Calleri.

“When we were in Buenos Aires, he told me about the club. He is a very important athlete for São Paulo, I hope to give him good passes and that he does the same for me, so that we can give the club a lot of joy.” said the new shirt number 14 of the Tricolor.

In the current season, Galoppo has shown a goal scoring characteristic. So far, in 27 games, between Sudamericana and Argentine tournaments, the player has scored eight goals and given two assists. At the beginning of the month, he had a great performance against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera. On the occasion, Galoppo scored a beautiful volleying goal, provided an assist and commanded Banfield’s 3-0 victory.

Before closing his transfer to the club, Galoppo said he went to get information from São Paulo with another athlete who passed through the capital of São Paulo. “I talked to Andrés Chávez. At Banfield, he talked about the club and the greatness of São Paulo”, he declared about the conversation with Chávez, an Argentine striker who played for São Paulo in 2016 and 2017, and who currently plays for Banfield-ARG, club where Galoppo played.

In São Paulo since last week, Galoppo said he was satisfied with what he saw so far. “The club is big, it has a great infrastructure, a beautiful stadium. Everything is very good for us to worry only about playing and nothing else. I watched the game of Goiás and it was very good to be with other people”, analyzed .